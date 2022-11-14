ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Man accused of sexual assault in July Amber Alert case extradited to Escambia Co.

By Christopher Lugo
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Texas man charged with sexual assault in connection with a July Amber Alert was extradited back to the Escambia County Jail on Nov. 10.

In July, Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz was detained in Laredo, Texas , while the 11-year-old girl was found safely by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley.

According to the original arrest report, the victim told medical staff she had sexual intercourse with Manriquez-Ortiz.

Pensacola sex offender sentenced to 35 years in prison for failing to register, trafficking meth

There is no record of how the victim made it to Foley, but according to a security camera connected to a grain elevator, a white vehicle was seen pulling in and stopping at the victim’s home on July 27. An unidentified Hispanic male was observed driving the truck, but left the area on foot prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, the 11-year-old girl and Ortiz were working together at a farm in Escambia County when the girl’s father caught the two kissing. The girl’s father allegedly fired Ortiz immediately and took him to Atlanta. On July 27, 2022, the girl’s father found that a screen in a window had been cut and a note was left. The 11-year-old was nowhere to be found. In the note, deputies believe it was indicated the victim was leaving with Manriquez-Ortiz, who she said she loved.

According to ECSO, Manriquez-Ortiz illegally remained in the United States after his work VISA expired in 2020. Deputies said after looking through the victim’s phone, they found sexually explicit texts and photographs.

Manriquez-Ortiz was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

