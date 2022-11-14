Read full article on original website
WHSV
CSPDC helps locals turn Home Sweet Home green
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For anyone looking to turn their home from ‘Home Sweet Home’ to ‘Home Green Home,’ there’s a workshop Tuesday evening for you. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) is hosting a virtual event for anyone hoping to make the most of the green in their yards without spending too much time or money on it.
WHSV
Several events to be held at Friendly City Safe Space this week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transgender Awareness Week runs from November 13-19 and leads into Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. There are 1.6 million people who identify as transgender in the United States. There are several organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley that focus on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including...
royalexaminer.com
Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
WHSV
GIANT company donates 13 thousand turkeys and chickens for Thanksgiving
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - GIANT, the parent company of Martin’s Grocery made a record donation of 13 thousand turkeys and chickens to its partners and regional food banks, including 1,000 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. While food banks send mounds of canned and boxed goods, Martin’s wants to make sure protein is also part of the delivery.
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center emphasizes importance of shopping local this holiday season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Better Business Bureau and the Small Business Administration, there are an estimated 750,000 small businesses in Virginia alone. The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has locations in Harrisonburg and Verona and works to provide advice on business and marketing strategies, along with training for businesses in Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, and Rockingham counties.
WHSV
Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg is now a “Levitt Amp Community” after being one of 15 locations to receive a grant from the Levitt Foundation’s Amp Your City program. This grant will provide $30,000 per year that will need to be matched for the next three years....
WHSV
Remote Area Medical setting up pop-up clinic in Fishersville Nov. 19-20
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Anyone in need of dental, vision, or other forms of care may want to check out this weekend’s Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinic. The free event is coming to the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville for the weekend of Saturday, November 19. “No...
WHSV
Augusta Co. schools’ Thanksgiving project needs help for its 35th year
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Schools in Augusta County are spending Thanksgiving Day providing food to families in need for the 35th year. Several student bodies are ready to prepare hundreds of meals, but organizers know things go a lot smoother and quicker with some extra help. “The most important...
WHSV
Woodstock nonprofit working to raise awareness of conditions at animal shelters around the country
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Cara Achterberg of Maurertown had fostered over 200 animals and wrote a book about the topic, and was on tour for the book visiting shelters in the region when she says she found her next calling. “I discovered what was happening in the shelters and I...
cbs19news
Charlottesville remembers long-time city manager
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is remembering a man who was the city manager for more than two decades. Cole Hendrix served as the Charlottesville City Manager from 1971 to 1996. He passed away Tuesday evening. According to a release, he helped to champion the creation...
cbs19news
VDOT on final stages of two Route 250 projects in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers have already been facing major traffic issues at the new diverging diamond interchange on Richmond Road at Interstate 64. The Virginia Department of Transportation says that is to be expected. According to Lou Hatter, the communication manager for the VDOT Culpeper District, the...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg businesses supporting “Iron & Ale” after fatal shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) –Businesses around Lynchburg are teaming up to support the owners of Iron & Ale following last week’s deadly shooting where 28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at the restaurant owned by his parents on Friday night. Starting November 16; The Water Dog, Market at...
WHSV
WHSV unveils new studio
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After many weeks of hard work, the brand new WHSV studio has made its debut. The first show from the studio aired during the noon broadcast on Nov. 17.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department recognizes Crash Responder Safety Week 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Nov. 14-18 is recognized as Crash Responder Safety Week. This is a time for first responders and officials to raise awareness about how to approach people responding to emergency scenes. “If you see an emergency scene instead of getting frustrated, think about the people on the scene,...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
WHSV
Rite Aid opens pharmacy in Craigsville
CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Rite Aid pharmacy has found a new home in Craigsville, Virginia, and community residents are happy for this resource. “It’ll save me a lot of money in gas and trips back and forth to Lexington. It’s only like three and a half miles from my house and I can come here now and get my medicine. I’m really glad, it’s amazing,” Residents Steve & Bessie Ingram said.
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
WHSV
19-Year-old write-in candidate becomes Timberville’s youngest town council member ever
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Timberville has elected its youngest town council member ever. 19-year-old write-in candidate Isaac Kelley learned this week that he had won the third of three open seats on the council after making a last-minute decision to run. Kelley said he went back and...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Free Clinic working to educate community members with diabetes, provide supplies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - November is National Diabetes Month and according to the Virginia Department of Health, over 700,000 people in the state live with the disease. The Blue Ridge Free Clinic (BRFC) in Harrisonburg says it is the second most common chronic disease staff there treat after hypertension. “We...
WHSV
Retail expert shares tips for best holiday deals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, you may be wondering where to find the best deals. “Walmart, Target and Amazon started offering deals in October. We’re seeing that there are websites out there such as Toms Guide that will track the Black Friday deals. Even if you go to your browser and just search best Black Friday deals you can find websites that are coming up and tracking that for you,” Dr. Janna Parker explained.
