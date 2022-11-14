ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

WHSV

CSPDC helps locals turn Home Sweet Home green

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For anyone looking to turn their home from ‘Home Sweet Home’ to ‘Home Green Home,’ there’s a workshop Tuesday evening for you. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) is hosting a virtual event for anyone hoping to make the most of the green in their yards without spending too much time or money on it.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Several events to be held at Friendly City Safe Space this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transgender Awareness Week runs from November 13-19 and leads into Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. There are 1.6 million people who identify as transgender in the United States. There are several organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley that focus on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including...
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022

The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

GIANT company donates 13 thousand turkeys and chickens for Thanksgiving

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - GIANT, the parent company of Martin’s Grocery made a record donation of 13 thousand turkeys and chickens to its partners and regional food banks, including 1,000 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. While food banks send mounds of canned and boxed goods, Martin’s wants to make sure protein is also part of the delivery.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center emphasizes importance of shopping local this holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Better Business Bureau and the Small Business Administration, there are an estimated 750,000 small businesses in Virginia alone. The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has locations in Harrisonburg and Verona and works to provide advice on business and marketing strategies, along with training for businesses in Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, and Rockingham counties.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg is now a “Levitt Amp Community” after being one of 15 locations to receive a grant from the Levitt Foundation’s Amp Your City program. This grant will provide $30,000 per year that will need to be matched for the next three years....
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville remembers long-time city manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is remembering a man who was the city manager for more than two decades. Cole Hendrix served as the Charlottesville City Manager from 1971 to 1996. He passed away Tuesday evening. According to a release, he helped to champion the creation...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

VDOT on final stages of two Route 250 projects in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers have already been facing major traffic issues at the new diverging diamond interchange on Richmond Road at Interstate 64. The Virginia Department of Transportation says that is to be expected. According to Lou Hatter, the communication manager for the VDOT Culpeper District, the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg businesses supporting “Iron & Ale” after fatal shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) –Businesses around Lynchburg are teaming up to support the owners of Iron & Ale following last week’s deadly shooting where 28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at the restaurant owned by his parents on Friday night. Starting November 16; The Water Dog, Market at...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

WHSV unveils new studio

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After many weeks of hard work, the brand new WHSV studio has made its debut. The first show from the studio aired during the noon broadcast on Nov. 17.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rite Aid opens pharmacy in Craigsville

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Rite Aid pharmacy has found a new home in Craigsville, Virginia, and community residents are happy for this resource. “It’ll save me a lot of money in gas and trips back and forth to Lexington. It’s only like three and a half miles from my house and I can come here now and get my medicine. I’m really glad, it’s amazing,” Residents Steve & Bessie Ingram said.
CRAIGSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Retail expert shares tips for best holiday deals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, you may be wondering where to find the best deals. “Walmart, Target and Amazon started offering deals in October. We’re seeing that there are websites out there such as Toms Guide that will track the Black Friday deals. Even if you go to your browser and just search best Black Friday deals you can find websites that are coming up and tracking that for you,” Dr. Janna Parker explained.
HARRISONBURG, VA

