I will be getting nearly $165,000 in child support arrears from my former husband. I have two kids in college. (Dad doesn’t contribute.) We’ve taken out private student loans to pay for their college tuition. Should I pay toward the loans, or should I invest in something yielding a higher interest rate than their loan interest? I am currently paying all the interest, so as not to compound their loan amounts. I do intend to use part of a yearly bonus to pay off some of the loans as well.

22 DAYS AGO