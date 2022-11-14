Read full article on original website
VA provides healthcare to local veterans in mobile units at the American Legion Post 19
The Yuma VA Clinic has been closed since Friday, affecting over 42-hundred of our local veterans.
The local Disabled American Veterans and Lowes hardware change Air Force veteran’s life
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma native and Air Force veteran, Kenny Prater, recently suffered a leg amputation, but the Disabled American Veterans and Lowes changed his life. Prater had his leg amputated in June and just two weeks ago our local Yuma Lowes hardware store was able to make his home fully handicap accessible.
‘Welcome home’ to a local Marine
A local Marine was welcomed home after months of deployment.
YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a report of a burn victim.
More time requested in court for trio of men charged in Somerton murder
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The case against the triad of men charged in connection to the murder of a Somerton man has been pushed back once again. They're all charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, accused of killing 27-year-old Leo Melendez in May inside of his own garage.
Officials hope new Arizona governor keeps focus on border
(NewsNation) — With a new Democratic governor set to take office in Arizona next year, officials are hoping she works to secure the U.S./Mexico border. Addressing the border was made a priority under current Gov. Doug Ducey. Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state for Arizona who recently beat former TV anchor Kari Lake in the 2022 midterm elections, said she has a border plan that’s been backed by two sheriffs in the area.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15
IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
Cibola High School student artwork chosen for balloon festival in Yuma
A Cibola High School student won the artwork competition for the Colorado River Balloon Festival which is the current official logo for the event.
Person shot on third street in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said one person was shot Monday morning on Third Street near Avenue A.
Doctor Adolphe Edward no longer the Chief Executive Officer of ECRMC
The El Centro City Council voted to reinforce the governance and financial sustainability of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC).
Hot air balloons return to Yuma this weekend
Caballeros de Yuma, Inc. presents a weekend-long balloon festival from November 18-20.
Arizona Senator-elect Brian Fernandez reacts to seat win
Democratic candidate Brian Fernandez, now Arizona's Senator-elect for District 23 says he's glad the district understood his message about working together regardless of political stripes.
IID launches Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program
Imperial Irrigation District announced in a recent press release its Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in its ongoing effort to improve service and reliability on IID owned and maintained streetlights in our communities. The district has initiated a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vapor streetlight...
Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison.
Home Grown: AG leaders learn about drought
In today's homegrown report, agriculture researchers, growers, and other locals participated in a field tour to help navigate real-world problems in AG.
South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds
A fire broke out inside a house located in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Defense for man accused of murdering half-brother, sister-in-law requests more time
(KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering his half-brother and sister-in-law was back in court today. The defense for 63-year-old Jerry Klahn requested an additional 60 days to proceed saying the state has not provided some medical documents they need. Klahn was extradited from Phoenix in early August after...
Brawley Cattle Call Parade celebrates "Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams"
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Parade attracted a crowd that lined both sides of the 1.5 mile street parade route stretching from Western Avenue towards Palm Avenue on the east side of the city Saturday, November 12. About 100 marching participants drew cheers and applause from the audience.
Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond
The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders.
Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school
Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
