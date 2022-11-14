ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

KYMA News 11

The local Disabled American Veterans and Lowes hardware change Air Force veteran’s life

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma native and Air Force veteran, Kenny Prater, recently suffered a leg amputation, but the Disabled American Veterans and Lowes changed his life. Prater had his leg amputated in June and just two weeks ago our local Yuma Lowes hardware store was able to make his home fully handicap accessible. With The post The local Disabled American Veterans and Lowes hardware change Air Force veteran’s life appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

More time requested in court for trio of men charged in Somerton murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The case against the triad of men charged in connection to the murder of a Somerton man has been pushed back once again. They're all charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, accused of killing 27-year-old Leo Melendez in May inside of his own garage.
SOMERTON, AZ
newsnationnow.com

Officials hope new Arizona governor keeps focus on border

(NewsNation) — With a new Democratic governor set to take office in Arizona next year, officials are hoping she works to secure the U.S./Mexico border. Addressing the border was made a priority under current Gov. Doug Ducey. Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state for Arizona who recently beat former TV anchor Kari Lake in the 2022 midterm elections, said she has a border plan that’s been backed by two sheriffs in the area.
ARIZONA STATE
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15

IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

IID launches Streetlight LED Luminaire ﻿Upgrade Replacement Program

Imperial Irrigation District announced in a recent press release its Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in its ongoing effort to improve service and reliability on IID owned and maintained streetlights in our communities. The district has initiated a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vapor streetlight...
IMPERIAL, CA
thedesertreview.com

Brawley Cattle Call Parade celebrates "Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams"

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Parade attracted a crowd that lined both sides of the 1.5 mile street parade route stretching from Western Avenue towards Palm Avenue on the east side of the city Saturday, November 12. About 100 marching participants drew cheers and applause from the audience.
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond

The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school

Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
BRAWLEY, CA

