Sorry to be the bearer of bad news North Dakota, but old man winter is here and he is not letting up either. Traveling into Mandan this morning we encountered drifts, blowing snow, and ice patches. Thankful for four-wheel drive and thankful for the crews working non-stop all night to try to keep the main roads cleared. Currently Bismarck Mandan and surrounding communities is in a winter weather advisory from NWS, released at 3:13amCST; "Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
After the first blizzard of the 2022-2023 winter behind us, and the roar of the snowmobiles in the ditches. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER, especially the slopes, have been hanging tight waiting to hear when our beloved Huff Hills Ski Area would be open for the season.
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan tennis players are one step closer to having an indoor facility to play in. The dome on the Mandan Tennis Center was inflated ahead of the storm. “We were monitoring the weather as everybody else was, obviously, in construction. You’ve got to work around what the weather is going to predict, and we knew that we were going to have high winds and a lot of snow. We were predicting 24 inches of snow, but we knew we had to get the dome up,” said Cole Higlin, Mandan Parks and Recreation director.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not even a foot of snow and temperatures in the teens could keep one Bismarck man off the river. Nyk Edinger spent about 90 minutes on the Missouri River Sunday afternoon. He said it was the perfect way to relax after shoveling snow. Edinger said the...
Fear, not those that look have enjoyed for years the stunning display of dreamy and breathtaking Christmas trees. A tradition for many was walking through the endless display at the Kirkwood Mall for many years where the new Barnes & Noble bookstore now resides. The tradition may continue, and we are excited to announce.
BISMARCK, N.D. – You never know what you’ll find in an antique store. One Nashville woman’s big find took her on a trip down memory lane, and back to her hometown of Bismarck, N.D. The good news: Jennifer Kocher says a simple piece of pottery might also...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Windy conditions and Icy roads are causing hasardous driving conditions in the region. Photos shared with Valley News Live show a Jackknifed semi on I-94 near Jamestown. Another Video shows a semi completely tipped over on I-94 near New Salem. As snow and blowing...
What a week we just had, a blizzard that came in and hit us dead center, a comedian found himself stuck ( literally ), and clean-up has begun. Mother Nature decided to flex her muscles a little early, directing a storm that came in early Thursday morning and began to drop what eventually ended up almost a record amount of snow here In Bismarck - According to bringmethenews.com "The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013" Nasty was the appropriate word for the conditions that we were left with, so many people were snowed in, plows doing their best to hit the streets, I saw accidents everywhere, and motorists stuck ( I was one of them, having skidded off into a huge snow drift ) - One well-known comedian and his crew felt the wrath and found themselves stuck ( Bert Kreischer ) - his show was forced to reschedule. Mother Nature wasn't done yet...
Here's how close Kendra & Krista will be coming to Bismarck this time around.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out. Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Big One event has ended, but there’s still craft fair fun to be had in North Dakota with Bismarck’s own Big One this weekend. Although the biggest and most famous example of the Big One takes place in Minot, in the fair’s history, it’s branched out into other locations […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck and the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization are reaching out to those near East Main Avenue to see how the area fits into the city’s Together 2045 plan. To be sure that the area is used in the best way possible, this study of the community includes 7th-26th […]
A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
"Are you running from the law?" I can't tell you how many times I've been asked that since I moved to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014. You see I am from San Diego, California. I have learned that it is impossible to compare one city to the next, sure there are going to be key factors, like the weather for instance. Also, many people prefer living in a large town, they seem to expect more businesses are available, like more restaurants and a lot more things to do. True, I guess, but I value the quality of life, and I found that a long way from home.
Blizzard Boys by UltraSolutions Incorporated, they are chipping ice so you are safe to walk.
..full steam ahead....all engines GO..." Alright you get the idea, this is a story of true motivation. Her name is Sharon Erickson, she lives here in Bismarck and she manages an awesome place called Schlotzsky's on 2000 N 12th ST STE 130 - You would never know she's been there for 20 years by looking at her warm and caring smile. I had the opportunity to drive by for lunch ( once a week is my goal ), and while waiting for my calzone, I noticed the sign on the take-out window that listed their hours of operation - which drove me to ask one question...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new haircut can really make a difference in how you feel about yourself. That’s why Glance Salon partnered with Heavens Helper’s Soup Café to give back to people in the community who can’t afford a makeover. Patrons at the soup café...
Reporter Kyara Brown spoke with Sherrice Roness, Homelessness Liaison for the Bismarck Public School, about the Freezin' for a Reason event.
