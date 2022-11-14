Read full article on original website
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Outrageous Holiday Party and Common Threads Art Show Opening at Museum of Darien
The Museum of Darien (MoD) is throwing an "outrageous" holiday party and art exhibit reception at 7 p.m. Friday, December 2, at the Museum. The show, "Common Threads," is an abstract art show inspired by MoD's historic quilt collection and will feature fresh, colorful artwork in many mediums by the Concepts Group.
Whatever cork you pop this Thanksgiving, Ancona's wholesome picks are sure to please
Make this holiday season wholesome from soup to nuts (and the wine that elevates the meal). Mitch Ancona, owner of Ancona’s Wines & Liquors describes his 2022 Thanksgiving wine picks as "Wholesome”. With the holiday mantra, "Eat Well... Drink Well... Be Well!" Mitch says, “If you care about...
TWO WAYS– Homage + Landscapes Artist Exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio
TWO WAYS– Homage + Landscapes Artist Exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio. Friday, December 2, 6-9 PM, 25 France Street, Norwalk CT. “Two Ways” are what local artists Sergey Stepanenko and Bruce Horan will be showcasing at their collaborative artist exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio in Norwalk on Friday, December 2, from 6-9 PM.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jenaé Weinbrenner Photography
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jenaé Weinbrenner...
Ridgefield High School Art and Tech Together in the Festival of Trees
The Ridgefield High School Arts and Technology Education Departments have teamed up to deck the halls, and give back to the community. Jane Grassi’s Jewelry classes and Mike Murphy’s Product Design Class collaborated to create a tree decorated with student-crafted jewelry for the Ann’s Place Festival of Trees. Both classes take place in the RHS STEAM Shop and students were excited to work together. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
Wilton Parks & Recreation announces Santa's Hayride now open for registrations!
Wilton Parks & Recreation has announced that Santa's Hayride signup portal is LIVE! Please click HERE to sign up online. Please note: some residents were having issues registering via the online portal. If you have any problems, you can call at the Parks & Rec office (203) 834-6234 to sign up.
Why Small Businesses Matter: Naturino Kids Westport
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Naturino Kids...
Results from Ridgefield Special Town Meeting: ARPA Funds for Arts and Culture and Housing Authority - APPROVED
For the allocation of $665,539 of ARPA funds as approved by the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance to the Ridgefield Arts and Culture Non-Profit Community. The motion carried unanimously. For the allocation of $306,900 of ARPA funds as approved by the Board of Selectmen and contingent upon approval...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: The Bloom Room
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Bloom...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jewels for Hope
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewels for...
TONIGHT! Ridgefield Special Town Meeting for Allocation of $665,539 of ARPA Funds to Ridgefield Arts and Culture Non-Profit Community
Town of Ridgefield Special Town Meeting - ARPA Funds and Scenic Roads. Notice is hereby given that a Special Town Meeting for residents will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall located in the large conference room located at 400 Main St. Ridgefield, CT 06877 to vote on items pertaining to the following:
Making friends and finding community in another Ridgefield nearly 3,000 miles from home
2,958.3 miles west of Ridgefield, Connecticut is a close-knit community rich in history, town pride and steeped in holiday traditions. They have a downtown hardware store, a walkable town center, coffee shops, and engaged local officials. Welcome to Ridgefield. Washington. Curiosity prompted Ridgefield resident Jack Bouffard to embark on a...
Greenwich Department of Human Services Winter Coat Drive
November 17 is the last day to donate new and gently used coats for the Greenwich Department of Human Services Winter Coat Drive. Coats for children and adults can be dropped off at four different locations around town:. • Greenwich Town Hall Lobby, 101 Field Point Road, Greenwich, CT. •...
Ridgefield Grinch spreads holiday joy and honors legacy of Logan Hale
It’s that time of year again. I’m getting the Grinch Mobile all spruced up to go out visiting all the little whos in Ridgefield. Registration for the 2022 Grinchmas season is OPEN!. "I am back this year with the help of my friends at the Grinchfield Father's Club...
Abilis’ Project SEARCH Internship Programs Holds Info Session on November 17 for Programs in Greenwich & Darien
Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a Project SEARCH Information Night on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., for families with young adults with disabilities to learn about the Project SEARCH employment internship program.
New Canaan and Darien challenge is ON to find out which town is more generous!
New Canaan Challenges Friendly Rival Darien to Annual “Most Generous Town” Competition. The week before Thanksgiving, New Canaan and Darien will hold its annual challenge to see which is the “Most Generous Town” by raising the most funds for either New Canaan Community Foundation or The Community Fund of Darien. This year, the competition begins Thursday, November 17th and ends on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th at 11:59 pm.
How to Dispose of Leaves Legally and Responsibly in Westport
The Conservation Department reminds Westport residents that both the Regulations for the Protection and Preservation of Wetlands and Watercourses of the Town of Westport, and Westport’s Waterway Protection Line Ordinance prohibit the dumping of debris in a wetland or watercourse. Conservation Director Colin Kelly stated, “Now that autumn is...
Westport Traffic Advisory – Pequot Runners Thanksgiving Day Road Race
The race kicks off in Southport and will initially enter Westport from Pequot Avenue/Beachside Avenue. It then travels north on Sasco Creek Road, east on Greens Farms Road, northwest on Clapboard Hill Road, south on Maple Avenue South, west on Greens Farms Road, south on New Creek Road and then east on Beachside Avenue until the race reenters Southport on Pequot Avenue.
Ambler Farm's Thanksgiving Farmstand Open November 21-22
Thanksgiving Farmstand Open at Carriage Barn at Ambler Farm November 21–22, 2022. As you plan your Thanksgiving menu, don't forget to add some organically grown produce from Ambler Farm. Our farmstand crew will be in the Carriage Barn with an abundance of seasonal options. Open Hours: Monday 11/21 3:00pm...
RVNAhealth receives generous donation from Ridgefield Diwali Committee!
RVNAhealth is honored to receive a generous donation from the Ridgefield Diwali Committee! Diwali, the autumnal Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism and typically lasts five days. Part of this celebration is the tradition of gift-giving. This group of women (Sangeetha Basker, Bharvavi Ramausthy,...
