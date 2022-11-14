ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

TWO WAYS– Homage + Landscapes Artist Exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio

TWO WAYS– Homage + Landscapes Artist Exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio. Friday, December 2, 6-9 PM, 25 France Street, Norwalk CT. “Two Ways” are what local artists Sergey Stepanenko and Bruce Horan will be showcasing at their collaborative artist exhibition at SPAG Artists Studio in Norwalk on Friday, December 2, from 6-9 PM.
NORWALK, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jenaé Weinbrenner Photography

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jenaé Weinbrenner...
WESTPORT, CT
Ridgefield High School Art and Tech Together in the Festival of Trees

The Ridgefield High School Arts and Technology Education Departments have teamed up to deck the halls, and give back to the community. Jane Grassi’s Jewelry classes and Mike Murphy’s Product Design Class collaborated to create a tree decorated with student-crafted jewelry for the Ann’s Place Festival of Trees. Both classes take place in the RHS STEAM Shop and students were excited to work together. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter: Naturino Kids Westport

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Naturino Kids...
WESTPORT, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: The Bloom Room

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Bloom...
BETHEL, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jewels for Hope

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewels for...
STAMFORD, CT
TONIGHT! Ridgefield Special Town Meeting for Allocation of $665,539 of ARPA Funds to Ridgefield Arts and Culture Non-Profit Community

Town of Ridgefield Special Town Meeting - ARPA Funds and Scenic Roads. Notice is hereby given that a Special Town Meeting for residents will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall located in the large conference room located at 400 Main St. Ridgefield, CT 06877 to vote on items pertaining to the following:
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Greenwich Department of Human Services Winter Coat Drive

November 17 is the last day to donate new and gently used coats for the Greenwich Department of Human Services Winter Coat Drive. Coats for children and adults can be dropped off at four different locations around town:. • Greenwich Town Hall Lobby, 101 Field Point Road, Greenwich, CT. •...
GREENWICH, CT
Abilis’ Project SEARCH Internship Programs Holds Info Session on November 17 for Programs in Greenwich & Darien

Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a Project SEARCH Information Night on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., for families with young adults with disabilities to learn about the Project SEARCH employment internship program.
DARIEN, CT
New Canaan and Darien challenge is ON to find out which town is more generous!

New Canaan Challenges Friendly Rival Darien to Annual “Most Generous Town” Competition. The week before Thanksgiving, New Canaan and Darien will hold its annual challenge to see which is the “Most Generous Town” by raising the most funds for either New Canaan Community Foundation or The Community Fund of Darien. This year, the competition begins Thursday, November 17th and ends on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th at 11:59 pm.
NEW CANAAN, CT
How to Dispose of Leaves Legally and Responsibly in Westport

The Conservation Department reminds Westport residents that both the Regulations for the Protection and Preservation of Wetlands and Watercourses of the Town of Westport, and Westport’s Waterway Protection Line Ordinance prohibit the dumping of debris in a wetland or watercourse. Conservation Director Colin Kelly stated, “Now that autumn is...
WESTPORT, CT
Westport Traffic Advisory – Pequot Runners Thanksgiving Day Road Race

The race kicks off in Southport and will initially enter Westport from Pequot Avenue/Beachside Avenue. It then travels north on Sasco Creek Road, east on Greens Farms Road, northwest on Clapboard Hill Road, south on Maple Avenue South, west on Greens Farms Road, south on New Creek Road and then east on Beachside Avenue until the race reenters Southport on Pequot Avenue.
WESTPORT, CT
Ambler Farm's Thanksgiving Farmstand Open November 21-22

Thanksgiving Farmstand Open at Carriage Barn at Ambler Farm November 21–22, 2022. As you plan your Thanksgiving menu, don't forget to add some organically grown produce from Ambler Farm. Our farmstand crew will be in the Carriage Barn with an abundance of seasonal options. Open Hours: Monday 11/21 3:00pm...
WILTON, CT
RVNAhealth receives generous donation from Ridgefield Diwali Committee!

RVNAhealth is honored to receive a generous donation from the Ridgefield Diwali Committee! Diwali, the autumnal Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism and typically lasts five days. Part of this celebration is the tradition of gift-giving. This group of women (Sangeetha Basker, Bharvavi Ramausthy,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

