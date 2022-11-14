ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0SK3_0jAbSUBp00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The cause and time of the fire wasn't immediately clear. The former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a "serious medical emergency," People magazine reported earlier Monday, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.

The comedian took over NBC's “Tonight” when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. Leno was succeeded by Conan O'Brien in 2009, but NBC got cold feet when the show's ratings dropped and brought Leno back as host in 2010. He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and now hosts a revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jay Leno’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About The Comedian’s Wife After His ‘Serious Burn’ Injuries

Mavis Leno and Jay have been married for over 40 years. Mavis Leno is a philanthropist. Jay Leno was hospitalized following burns from a car accident on Sunday , November 13. Jay Leno was hospitalized for burns on Sunday, November 13. The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center following the incident and canceled appearances as he recovers. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement to DailyMail. Through his recovery, he’ll have his wife Mavis Leno, 76, by his side.
Page Six

Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire

Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
netflixjunkie.com

When Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed He Fathered a Child With a Staffer

Arnold Schwarzenegger made it big in every industry that he stepped into. Not only is he considered one of the greatest bodybuilders in history, but also one of the richest Hollywood actors. And in between all this, The Terminator actor also managed to be the Governor of California. Now it is almost impossible to not get involved in a controversy in two of the above-mentioned fields, and Arnold got involved in a lot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jay Leno Reportedly Rushed to Hospital After Vintage Car Explodes

Jay Leno was admitted to a hospital with burns to his face after one of his vintage cars unexpectedly erupted in flames on Monday, TMZ reported. The renowned car collector was reportedly visiting the L.A. garage where he stores his cars when one of the vintage vehicles burst without warning. The flames burned the left side of Leno’s face, but thankfully spared his eye and ear, anonymous sources told TMZ. Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center where he is being treated for his injuries. He has reportedly canceled all of his engagements for the week, including an appearance at The Financial Brand conference on Sunday. “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” conference organizers said in an email to attendees obtained by Yahoo! News. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”Read it at TMZ
HollywoodLife

Jay Leno’s Face Reportedly ‘Seriously’ Burned After Car Fire As He Cancels Conference Appearance

Jay Leno, 72, suffered “serious” burns on the left side of his face after a car caught on fire “without warning” inside a Los Angeles garage on Sunday, November 13, according to TMZ. The burns reportedly didn’t penetrate Jay’s eye or his ear. The television host is reportedly recovering at the Grossman Burn Center. The status of his condition is unclear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
USA TODAY

Budd Friedman, founder of Improv Comedy Club, dies at 90: 'He changed the world of comedy'

Budd Friedman, a Broadway producer and founder of the iconic Improv Comedy Club franchise, has died. He was 90. Friedman died Saturday, Cesar Blancarte of Levity Live confirmed to USA TODAY Monday. News of Friedman's death was first shared in an Instagram tribute by The Hollywood Improv, the Improv Comedy Club’s Los Angeles venue, on Saturday. A cause of death was not given.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

Iconic Deauville Hotel demolished during early morning implosion

MIAMI BEACH -- The Deauville Beach Resort hotel on Sunday was imploded and demolished as a throng of viewers watched the historic Miami Beach property come tumbling down.As the demolition of the iconic site -- built in 1957 -- neared, it prompted some to openly wish that other options had been explored to preserve the property. The landmark building at 6701 Collins Ave. was imploded shortly after 8 a.m. Police implemented street closures in the area of Collins and Harding avenues between 65th and 70th streets during the event.On Friday, area residents expressed a range of emotions about the impending end of an era."I...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy