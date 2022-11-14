Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
One Taylor Swift concert ticket going for over $73,000 at first Gillette Stadium show
Tickets for Taylor Swift’s U.S. leg of the tour will go on sale via TicketMaster on November 18 but there was a frustrating presale on November 15, when many fans saw Ticketmaster crash on them before they could get tickets. Swifties everywhere are skipping the Ticketmaster madness and are...
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
Patriots LB Matthew Judon spent time during bye ‘fixing’ Madden ratings
FOXBOROUGH — Matthew Judon may be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in real life, but that still hasn’t been updated in the video game world. In Madden 23, Judon is rated an 88, not even among the Top 20 of front seven players. You wouldn’t know...
Amazon’s Boston Tech Hub affected by widespread layoffs, report says
Some of Amazon’s Boston employees were reportedly among the thousands of workers about to be laid off by the e-retailer. The news comes several months after Amazon held a ribbon cutting and hired 2,000 new employees, the Boston Globe reported. Along with Seattle, Vancouver and the San Francisco Bay...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
So many iconic Christmas and holiday songs and you better believe that we basically know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs just like Jingle Bells and it's home is right here in New England. According to Atlas Obscura,...
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
Breeze Airways adds 2 new routes from TF Green
Nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop service to New Orleans, Louisiana, both begin in February.
Starbucks workers to strike on ‘Red Cup Day,’ including at Mass. stores
More than 2,000 employees at more than 100 Starbucks locations across the country will strike Thursday in protest of the corporate coffee giant’s approach to union negotiations. The strike will coincide with a key day for the company’s holiday product marketing. Thursday is Starbucks’ annual “Red Cup Day,” when...
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
Christian Barmore is eager to return and give Patriots defense a boost
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots dominant pass rush is about to get better. When the team takes on the New York Jets on Sunday, it’s expected that defensive tackle Christian Barmore will make his return after missing the previous three games due to a knee injury. The second-year player had three quarterback hits and a sack in the Patriots first six games of the season before the injury set him back.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
Starting CB missing at Patriots practice ahead of Jets game
FOXBOROUGH — A new absence at Patriots practice could be concerning with the Jets coming to town on Sunday afternoon. Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones wasn’t spotted during the media window of Thursday afternoon’s session on the chilly backfields in at Gillette Stadium. Jones wasn’t listed on the first injury report of the week, so it’ll be interesting to see why he was absent.
Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket
A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford to open Dec. 12, Poftak announces
A long-awaited extension of the Green Line to Medford is scheduled to open in mid-December after the project hit several delays, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said during a Thursday morning meeting. Originally slated to open in December 2021, the new $2.3 billion extension to Medford will add five new...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won from Mass Cash game
A lucky Massachusetts lottery player became $100,000 richer Tuesday. The winning $100,000 ticket was sold at Kev’s Kwik Market in Waltham. The winner played Mass Cash, a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket. Drawings are daily at 9 p.m., and the lottery player must match all five numbers on their ticket to win $100,000.
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
Jets QB Zach Wilson has snarky exchange with reporter when asked about last Patriots loss
A little over two weeks after throwing three interceptions in a loss to the Patriots, Zach Wilson had a snarky exchange with a reporter when discussing his reaction afterwards. When asked Wilson about his “pretty emotional” response coming off the field last month, the second-year quarterback said “I still believe...
