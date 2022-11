CAMCO (Complete Association Management Company, LLC) of Nevada has promoted Mary Ann Hubbard to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hubbard had served as the company’s Controller since her arrival at CAMCO in early 2021. Now, as the top financial officer in the company, Hubbard will oversee and track all cash flow, while analyzing financial strengths and opportunities, as well as plan for CAMCO’s future growth.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO