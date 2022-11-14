Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Detectives find ‘love’ written on bullet during murder investigation
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder and Concealment of a Death charges after shooting her boyfriend and leaving him in the house for one day, according to the District Attorney’s office. On Monday, Nov. 14, Natalie Louise Miller, 33, entered a plea...
Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s bookbag
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. Deputies said they responded to Westside High School in reference to a call made around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities located a loaded firearm and marijuana inside the student’s bookbag. Deputies took the student into […]
FOX Carolina
Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car. Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westside High School student Wednesday on a weapons charge. Officials searched the student when they said there was an odor of marijuana.
FOX Carolina
Gun found in Upstate student's backpack
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this...
FOX Carolina
Western NC woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend
An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market,...
Oconee Woman charged with Attempted Murder following stabbing
An Oconee County woman is charged with Attempted Murder after a Sunday evening incident near Oakway. 41 year old Tonya Marie Harvey also faces a weapons violation charge.
New details in shooting that left teenager injured
Greenwood police now say a shooting yesterday morning targeted a student waiting at a bus stop. Their Facebook page says, the fifteen year old victim was shot in the leg by the unnamed suspect who had singled him out at 7:15 am on Beadle Avenue.
FOX Carolina
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation. Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen...
FOX Carolina
Drug bust in Greenville County
Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14. Bodycam timeline of officer involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Chadwick Boseman's parents at 'Wakanda Forever' premiere. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022...
One found, two others still at large in search for missing teen girls
Investigators with the GCSO are conducting an active search for three female run away juveniles. They were last seen around 7:30 pm at Venice Group Home located on S. Industrial Drive, Simpsonville, Tuesday evening.
Teacher accused of indecent liberties with a student in Polk Co.
A teacher was arrested in Polk county on Tuesday.
WYFF4.com
NC mom stabs 5-year-old daughter to death then walks to nearby home and passes out, DA says
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina woman who investigators say stabbed her 5-year-old daughter to death is headed to prison, according to District Attorney Andrew Murray. Penny Short Hartle, 51, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement, Murray said. Deputies...
FOX Carolina
15-year-old shot in Spartanburg during argument between two men
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Saturday evening. Officers said they responded to Norris Ridge Apartments at around 5:00 p.m. on November 12, 2022. When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old sitting in the back seat...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night. According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find 3 minors who ran away from Upstate group home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the three minors who ran away from a group home on Tuesday night were all found safe. A viewer shared a video of the search team as they moved around the area.
Easley man sentenced to prison for gun charge
An Easley man was sentenced to three or more years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.
Driver dead after car ran off road in Spartanburg Co.
A woman died in Spartanburg County while driving on Thursday morning.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing persons case. The sheriff’s office says Andrea Freeman was last seen near Veterans Street in Anderson on Nov. 8. Freeman was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweater, and a black jacket with...
