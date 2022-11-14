ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSPA 7News

Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s bookbag

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. Deputies said they responded to Westside High School in reference to a call made around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities located a loaded firearm and marijuana inside the student’s bookbag. Deputies took the student into […]
FOX Carolina

Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car. Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Gun found in Upstate student's backpack

Gun found in Upstate student's backpack
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Western NC woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend

Western NC woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Drug bust in Greenville County

Drug bust in Greenville County

Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

15-year-old shot in Spartanburg during argument between two men

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Saturday evening. Officers said they responded to Norris Ridge Apartments at around 5:00 p.m. on November 12, 2022. When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old sitting in the back seat...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night. According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing persons case. The sheriff’s office says Andrea Freeman was last seen near Veterans Street in Anderson on Nov. 8. Freeman was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweater, and a black jacket with...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

