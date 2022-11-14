Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths

MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students.

I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we all are seeking answers that are not yet available.

Our hearts and thoughts are with not only the victims and their families, but also their broader circle of friends, and the entire University of Idaho community. I am thankful to all our first responders and their skilled and dedicated service to our community. The Moscow Police Department is actively working, with support from multiple other agencies, to investigate this incident. At this time, there is only limited information that can be shared without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation.

This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that senseless acts of violence can occur anywhere, at any time, and we are not immune from such events here in our own community. Today, we grieve for those who were lost and those they leave behind. Let us come together in support of each other, and be there for each other, as we mourn as a community.