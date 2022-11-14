ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMBEj_0jAbRPjz00

MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students.

I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we all are seeking answers that are not yet available.

Our hearts and thoughts are with not only the victims and their families, but also their broader circle of friends, and the entire University of Idaho community. I am thankful to all our first responders and their skilled and dedicated service to our community. The Moscow Police Department is actively working, with support from multiple other agencies, to investigate this incident. At this time, there is only limited information that can be shared without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation.

This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that senseless acts of violence can occur anywhere, at any time, and we are not immune from such events here in our own community. Today, we grieve for those who were lost and those they leave behind. Let us come together in support of each other, and be there for each other, as we mourn as a community.

On Sunday, the Moscow Police Department found the four students dead near Kings Road, which is just south of campus.

The four victims were identified on Monday:

  • Ethan Chapin, 20, Mount Vernon, Washington
  • Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
  • Xana Kernodle, 20, Post Falls, Idaho
  • Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, Idaho

MPD says the suspect is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 208-882-COPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.

RELATED: 3 of 4 University of Idaho students killed were from Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area

RELATED: University of Idaho confirms 4 students killed in suspected homicide

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
koze.com

Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide

After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
MOSCOW, ID
WGAU

Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Philly

Police: 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus.Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon, according to a press release from the city.Police have called the deaths suspected homicides, which generally means the killing of one person by another, though the term doesn't necessarily suggest the death was intended or committed in a criminal manner.Authorities did not release additional details, including the...
MOSCOW, ID
Shoshone News Press

MALLOY: Critchfield sends message to school officials

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members throughout the state, superintendents and business managers.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy