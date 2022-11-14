ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Investopedia

Tech Layoffs, Work From Home Weigh on Office Markets

Big Tech is shrinking as diminished profits and slumping share prices dictate layoffs, and so is the footprint of the leading tech firms in cities that have grown increasingly reliant on the industry. Key Takeaways. Big tech companies are shrinking office footprints amid layoffs and a bear market. San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County Sheriff deluged with concealed carry weapon permits

MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors recently approved additional sergeant and specialist positions to handle the backlog of requests for concealed carry weapon permits. Since the Supreme Court ruling allowing Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
knbr.com

Bay Area high school football game ends with insane cheap shot during kneel-down

There are cheap shots and then there’s this. During a Bay Area high school football game on Friday, a player from College Park high school in Pleasant Hill leveled Windsor High School quarterback Tyler Swanson during a kneel-down at the end of a 41-15 blowout. Swanson was attempting to run out the clock, but the College Park defensive player broke into a full sprint and launched himself at Swanson’s neck area while he was on the ground.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Reward offered for man wanted in connection with Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior. The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd […]
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Loren Taylor still leads, but Oakland mayor’s race tightens

The gap between the top two candidates in the Oakland mayor’s race appears to be slowly shrinking as more ballots are counted, meaning the outcome of the election will probably remain unknown for days to come. The registrar has counted approximately 62,000 ballots in the mayor’s race so far....
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin

A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
