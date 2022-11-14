Read full article on original website
Abysmal reading scores in Wisconsin: Causes, effects, solutions
Wisconsin students are experiencing a steep decline in reading test scores, and educators are working toward a solution. Only one out of every three eighth graders in Wisconsin are proficient in reading in 2022 — the lowest overall scores since 1998, according to WUWM. While Wisconsin students still scored three points higher than the national average in reading, their scores dropped five points since 2019.
