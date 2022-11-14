ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately

I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
NEW YORK STATE
Literal Dumpster Fire Cost a New York Man Thousands

There's plenty of metaphorical dumpster fires in New York: traffic after a fender-bender on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge, the crowds of leaf-peeping tourists each fall, or when your uncle decides to ask everybody who they voted for over Thanksgiving dinner. Finally, we can add a real one to the list.
NEW YORK STATE
Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York

I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
WARWICK, NY
Hudson Valley Roadways Will Be Much Safer For Thanksgiving

A special crackdown will be going on. The holiday season is coming up very quickly and most people look forward to reconnecting with family and friends. A lot of times reconnecting means grabbing a drink somewhere whether it's at your place, a friend's place or a local bar. One drink can easily morph into 3, 4 and so on, but it's so important to be careful and make sure you have a safe ride home. One local law enforcement agency put out a statement warning everyone about impaired driving and mentioned there's going to be a special DWI Crackdown for Thanksgiving.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley

Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
YONKERS, NY
Ram on the Lam in East Fishkill, New York

It is not unusual to hear about a farm animal wandering around the Hudson Valley. Stray cows, a runaway pig or two, and just a week or so back there was a horse on Route 302 in Pine Bush. Farm animals like our dogs and cats sometimes wander away from home on an adventure. After all, the grass is always greener, right? Yeah, I went there.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Why You’ll See Weird Streak Marks All Over I-84

If you're traveling on Interstate 84 you might see some odd marks on the pavement. Some Hudson Valley residents aren't sure what is causing them. Here is the reason why you'll probably see them more often. We're getting closer and closer to the winter season. The roads could soon be...
NEW YORK STATE
According to This List, This is Some of the Best Beer in the Hudson Valley

Craft beer has exploded in popularity over the past decade, not only in New York, but the rest of the country. In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the country's retail beer market, according to Stacker. World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. New York state currently has the third most amount of breweries with 423 total breweries.
