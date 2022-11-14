Read full article on original website
Related
New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47. Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York. On November 15, 2022, the New York...
New York Fire Department Lieutenant Dealt Drugs In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley fire department lieutenant confessed to being a major drug trafficker in the region. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 52-year-old Paul Smith of Deerpark, New York was sentenced in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues.”. City...
Help: Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Could Be Hiding In New York State
Police in the Hudson Valley are looking for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a singer. On Tuesday, the New Rochelle Police Department announced officers obtained a warrant regarding a homicide that happened on Oct. 26, 2022. Music Artist Murdered In Westchester County, New York. New Rochelle...
New York Offers Reward For Wanted Hudson Valley Murder Suspects
Two men accused of killing a Hudson Valley man outside of his home are still on the run. A large reward is now being offered to find the men. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department highlighted a reward for information regarding a July murder. Large Reward For City...
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately
I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
Literal Dumpster Fire Cost a New York Man Thousands
There's plenty of metaphorical dumpster fires in New York: traffic after a fender-bender on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge, the crowds of leaf-peeping tourists each fall, or when your uncle decides to ask everybody who they voted for over Thanksgiving dinner. Finally, we can add a real one to the list.
New York ‘Legends’ Close Hudson Valley Eatery After Nearly 50 Years
A popular Hudson Valley eatery has closed after nearly 50 years. Bueti's Deli opened up in Westchester County in 1977. "Proud to be serving Mount Kisco and Bedford Hills since 1977!," the deli's Facebook states. Owners closed down the Mount Kisco location a few years ago and Hudson Valley Post...
Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York
I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
Hudson Valley Roadways Will Be Much Safer For Thanksgiving
A special crackdown will be going on. The holiday season is coming up very quickly and most people look forward to reconnecting with family and friends. A lot of times reconnecting means grabbing a drink somewhere whether it's at your place, a friend's place or a local bar. One drink can easily morph into 3, 4 and so on, but it's so important to be careful and make sure you have a safe ride home. One local law enforcement agency put out a statement warning everyone about impaired driving and mentioned there's going to be a special DWI Crackdown for Thanksgiving.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley
Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
Ram on the Lam in East Fishkill, New York
It is not unusual to hear about a farm animal wandering around the Hudson Valley. Stray cows, a runaway pig or two, and just a week or so back there was a horse on Route 302 in Pine Bush. Farm animals like our dogs and cats sometimes wander away from home on an adventure. After all, the grass is always greener, right? Yeah, I went there.
Why You’ll See Weird Streak Marks All Over I-84
If you're traveling on Interstate 84 you might see some odd marks on the pavement. Some Hudson Valley residents aren't sure what is causing them. Here is the reason why you'll probably see them more often. We're getting closer and closer to the winter season. The roads could soon be...
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
5 Hurt Following Head-On Crash With Truck In Hudson Valley, New York
Two Hudson Valley residents are dead and 5 seriously injured following a head-on crash during rush hour. On November 10, 2022, at about 9 a.m., New York State Police troopers from Monroe responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 32 near Falls Lane in the town of Woodbury.
According to This List, This is Some of the Best Beer in the Hudson Valley
Craft beer has exploded in popularity over the past decade, not only in New York, but the rest of the country. In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the country's retail beer market, according to Stacker. World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. New York state currently has the third most amount of breweries with 423 total breweries.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 2