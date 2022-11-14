ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

Cypress Creek Feels the Hornets’ Sting

Weeki Wachee Hornets Girls Varsity Basketball (2-0) took down the Cypress Creek Coyotes (0-1) at home on Wednesday night by a final score of 57-35. With the Coyotes coming off a disappointing 5-15 (0-7 district) campaign last season, they were looking to start off on the right foot. That would prove to be a tall order against a Hornets squad that was on the heels of a 20-8 (8-1 district) season. Weeki Wachee had already opened their schedule two nights prior with a 69-21 shellacking of the Hudson Cobras at the Hornets’ Nest as well. The home team seemed to be up to the challenge again as they started fast and kept up the pace. Hornets Head Coach Billy Hughes mentioned that the team may not always get off to the quickest of starts, but he was pleased with the evening’s result.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
observernews.net

TJ Robinson goes from Riverview Shark to USF Bull

USF is in the midst of a tough season, winning only one game so far this season and just having fired its head coach, Jeff Scott, and elevating Daniel Da Prato (special teams) as the interim head coach. But there are bright spots at USF, and one of those is TJ Robinson, a sophomore DB, with local roots. Robinson played his high school career at Riverview HS. I had a chance to sit down with Robinson and talk about his experience so far at USF and his transition from high school to the college game. I also attended the team’s game vs SMU to see Robinson out on the field with his teammates.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Area high schools compete in district marching band competitions

November is the climatic end for marching band season across the state of Florida. High schools strenuously practice all summer and autumn months perfecting their drills for their carefully selected musical compositions. On November 5, District 5 area schools comprised of bands from Citrus, Hernando and Pasco County, competitively performed...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures

November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Harbor pilots help guide massive ships in Tampa Bay waters

TAMPA, Fla. - Harbor pilots have one of the most unique jobs in the world, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. They don't fly planes, but they do guide massive ships into Tampa Bay. The 200,000 ton ships and cruises coming in haul gas, goods, and...
TAMPA, FL
WIS-TV

Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker in Florida died after being crushed by 3,000 pounds of lumber, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a person working at Port Tampa Bay was helping clear the way for a forklift to transfer two bundles of lumber.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy