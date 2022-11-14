Read full article on original website
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
hernandosun.com
Cypress Creek Feels the Hornets’ Sting
Weeki Wachee Hornets Girls Varsity Basketball (2-0) took down the Cypress Creek Coyotes (0-1) at home on Wednesday night by a final score of 57-35. With the Coyotes coming off a disappointing 5-15 (0-7 district) campaign last season, they were looking to start off on the right foot. That would prove to be a tall order against a Hornets squad that was on the heels of a 20-8 (8-1 district) season. Weeki Wachee had already opened their schedule two nights prior with a 69-21 shellacking of the Hudson Cobras at the Hornets’ Nest as well. The home team seemed to be up to the challenge again as they started fast and kept up the pace. Hornets Head Coach Billy Hughes mentioned that the team may not always get off to the quickest of starts, but he was pleased with the evening’s result.
hernandosun.com
Eagles shutout Leopards in their first boys soccer match of the season
The Springstead Eagles shutout Hernando High 8-0 on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, to kick off their season. The Eagles fell to Sunlake, Pasco County’s top-ranked team, 4-1 on Nov. 8. Both teams scored once in the first half, but Sunlake put away three in the second half. The Eagles...
observernews.net
TJ Robinson goes from Riverview Shark to USF Bull
USF is in the midst of a tough season, winning only one game so far this season and just having fired its head coach, Jeff Scott, and elevating Daniel Da Prato (special teams) as the interim head coach. But there are bright spots at USF, and one of those is TJ Robinson, a sophomore DB, with local roots. Robinson played his high school career at Riverview HS. I had a chance to sit down with Robinson and talk about his experience so far at USF and his transition from high school to the college game. I also attended the team’s game vs SMU to see Robinson out on the field with his teammates.
USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits go on hiatus for season 2
The USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits are no more, at least for the 2023 season. The team will go on hiatus in 2023, though promised to be back.
hernandosun.com
Area high schools compete in district marching band competitions
November is the climatic end for marching band season across the state of Florida. High schools strenuously practice all summer and autumn months perfecting their drills for their carefully selected musical compositions. On November 5, District 5 area schools comprised of bands from Citrus, Hernando and Pasco County, competitively performed...
Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay
Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay Nov. 11-20, including 20 different eateries serving specialty dishes.
Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
Largo man finds ‘gold’ at Publix after buying $1M winning scratch-off ticket
A Largo man found "gold" after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a Publix store.
WFLA’s Jeff Berardelli named top local TV meteorologist in America
Jeff Berardelli, WFLA's chief meteorologist and climate specialist, has been named the top local TV meteorologist in the country by international media group Broadcasting + Cable.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures
November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
fox13news.com
Harbor pilots help guide massive ships in Tampa Bay waters
TAMPA, Fla. - Harbor pilots have one of the most unique jobs in the world, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. They don't fly planes, but they do guide massive ships into Tampa Bay. The 200,000 ton ships and cruises coming in haul gas, goods, and...
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
Driver dies after T-bone crash on Busch Boulevard and Nebraska Avenue
A driver has died following a T-bone collision at a busy Tampa intersection Wednesday night, police said.
Tampa Bay couple waits months for travel insurance payout after accident cancels trip
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple made a call to Taking Action for You Reporter Jackie Callaway after waiting months for the travel insurance to pay up. Tampa couple Stan Turer and Alana Bott booked a dream trip to Barbados early this year. The airfare alone set the retirees back $1,600.
Tampa among top 20 most expensive cities in US
Tampa is one of the most expensive places to live in all of the U.S., according to data from doxoPLUS.
Yacht StarShip launches ‘Bay Rocket,’ Tampa’s only jet boat thrill ride
Yacht StarShip Dining Cruises & Events announced an expansion to its fleet on Monday with the addition of the "Bay Rocket," an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride.
Enchant returns for third year at Tropicana Field with massive Christmas maze and millions of lights
New to this year’s event is a national sponsor, the Hallmark Channel.
WIS-TV
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker in Florida died after being crushed by 3,000 pounds of lumber, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a person working at Port Tampa Bay was helping clear the way for a forklift to transfer two bundles of lumber.
