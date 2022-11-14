Weeki Wachee Hornets Girls Varsity Basketball (2-0) took down the Cypress Creek Coyotes (0-1) at home on Wednesday night by a final score of 57-35. With the Coyotes coming off a disappointing 5-15 (0-7 district) campaign last season, they were looking to start off on the right foot. That would prove to be a tall order against a Hornets squad that was on the heels of a 20-8 (8-1 district) season. Weeki Wachee had already opened their schedule two nights prior with a 69-21 shellacking of the Hudson Cobras at the Hornets’ Nest as well. The home team seemed to be up to the challenge again as they started fast and kept up the pace. Hornets Head Coach Billy Hughes mentioned that the team may not always get off to the quickest of starts, but he was pleased with the evening’s result.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO