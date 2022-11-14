Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Third West Ridge student soloes through FLIGHT Foundation
GREENEVILLE — Lindsay Chapman is looking to the sky for her future. On Oct. 16, the 16-year-old junior from the Rock Springs area became the third West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadet to earn solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation.
Kingsport Times-News
Neighborhood leaf collection continues in Johnson City
The city of Johnson City’s annual fall leaf collection period is continuing and will remain in effect until all leaves are collected. Several trucks will be used throughout the city and a minimum of two pickups should occur within each neighborhood during the leaf collection period.
Comments / 0