Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom

Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
FLORIDA STATE
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury revealed

The Los Angeles Rams were hopeful that Cooper Kupp avoided a serious injury when he hurt his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but the latest news about the star wide receiver is not great. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Tuesday that Kupp will undergo...
The Spun

Keenan Allen Was Asked If He's Playing On Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't seen much of Keenan Allen this season. Allen left Week 1's game with a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 7 but hasn't played since leaving that contest with the same issue. However, the five-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Wednesday. Per The Athletic's...
12up

Odell Beckham Jr. cleared and could sign soon

We are all waiting to see who Odell Beckham Jr. will end up signing with. Things have taken a positive turn for the veteran wideout, as he has been fully cleared. Now, we must wait and see which team wins the OBJ sweepstakes. Beckham has been linked to the Cowboys,...
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Sports

Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'

A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles put Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR

Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games. The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on...
DALLAS, PA

