The AFC East race has been a good one through the first 10 weeks of the season and it got even more interesting over the last couple of weeks. The Bills lost to the Jets and Vikings in back-to-back games, which dropped them from first place to third behind the Dolphins and Jets. The Patriots are coming off their bye week with a 5-4 record that puts them just behind Buffalo and all four teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.

2 DAYS AGO