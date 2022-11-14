Read full article on original website
49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
Jerry Jones: “Not correct” we haven’t gotten money’s worth from Dak Prescott
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more...
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet
Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady
Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
Packers waive Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill
The Packers made it clear that they were going to make a change at punt returner after Amari Rodgers fumbled another in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. But Green Bay also decided to let him go entirely. The Packers announced they’ve waived Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill on...
Report: Saints, Seahawks, Chiefs also put in waiver claim for Eno Benjamin
The Texans added Eno Benjamin off of waivers on Tuesday after the running back was cut by the Cardinals. But there were several teams who wanted Benjamin. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints, Seahawks, and Chiefs also put in a waiver claim for the running back. Benjamin went...
Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment
While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
The one thing Eagles just couldn't overcome in shocking loss
The Eagles protected the football at an NFL-record pace the first eight games of the season, and you couldn’t help wonder what this offense would look like if that stopped. We got our answer Monday night, and it wasn’t pretty. First eight games: Three turnovers, matching the fewest...
Justin Jefferson on pace for NFL’s first 2,000-yard receiving season
The 2,000-yard season has never been reached by a wide receiver in NFL history, but Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson may do it this season. Jefferson has 1,060 yards through nine games this season, putting him on pace for 2,003 yards in a 17-game season. That would be an NFL first.
Three key needs Giants eyeing as free agency gets underway
SAN FRANCISCO -- If you ask a Major League Baseball executive if he ever gets a true vacation, you'll get a weary smile and shrug in return. It might look like there are big gaps on the calendar, but that's never the case for a front office. This week alone...
Chris Herndon suspended eight games
The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chris Herndon for the eight remaining weeks of the 2022 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. A reason was not given for Herndon’s suspension. He previously was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating...
Bears will be first team eliminated from its division with a loss and a Vikings win
Right now, every NFL team is still mathematically alive in its division. After Sunday’s games, the Bears might not be. The Bears would be eliminated from the NFC North race if they lose on Sunday and the Vikings win, via NFLPlayoffScenarios.com. A loss on Sunday would drop the Bears...
Armstead, Ebukam miss 49ers' chilly practice in Colorado Springs
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The 49ers opened practice in freezing conditions Thursday without defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam. Armstead has not played since Week 4 due to plantar fasciitis in one foot and a hairline fracture of his other ankle. Ebukam missed the first game of...
Robert Saleh: A lot of football to play before thinking about playoff scenarios
The AFC East race has been a good one through the first 10 weeks of the season and it got even more interesting over the last couple of weeks. The Bills lost to the Jets and Vikings in back-to-back games, which dropped them from first place to third behind the Dolphins and Jets. The Patriots are coming off their bye week with a 5-4 record that puts them just behind Buffalo and all four teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.
How important is Jets game for Patriots? This stat sums it up
It's too early in the season to call any game a "must-win." But if the New England Patriots want to make the postseason, they could really use a victory Sunday. The Patriots enter their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets at 5-4, good for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot if the season ended today. They're last in the AFC East, however, trailing the Jets (6-3), Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (7-3).
Derrick Henry throws TD pass to Austin Hooper, but Christian Watson answers
Derrick Henry is doing it all tonight, but Christian Watson continues to shine for the Packers. A game has broken out late in the third quarter, with the Titans holding a 20-17 lead. Henry has 19 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown; he has two receptions for 45 yards;...
Josh Allen will be limited in Wednesday’s practice
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that quarterback Josh Allen’s injured right elbow came out of last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings in a “good spot,” but the team doesn’t want him to overwork it at practice this week. McDermott told reporters at his Wednesday...
Matt Ryan: Honesty, this is a situation I know
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday put Matt Ryan back in the saddle as QB1 last week and the move paid off with a 25-20 victory over the Raiders. After a rocky few weeks, Ryan is officially the club’s starting quarterback again. And that is much more familiar to him as the team prepares to face the Eagles in Week 11.
Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a “nightmare”
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing surface “a nightmare,” via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. Carroll explained that players never knew when footing might give way, but he was pragmatic about the absence of a competitive disadvantage.
