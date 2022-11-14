ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello

Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
NBC Sports

Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh

The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet

Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady

Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Packers waive Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

The Packers made it clear that they were going to make a change at punt returner after Amari Rodgers fumbled another in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. But Green Bay also decided to let him go entirely. The Packers announced they’ve waived Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill on...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment

While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
NBC Sports

The one thing Eagles just couldn't overcome in shocking loss

The Eagles protected the football at an NFL-record pace the first eight games of the season, and you couldn’t help wonder what this offense would look like if that stopped. We got our answer Monday night, and it wasn’t pretty. First eight games: Three turnovers, matching the fewest...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Chris Herndon suspended eight games

The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chris Herndon for the eight remaining weeks of the 2022 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. A reason was not given for Herndon’s suspension. He previously was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating...
NBC Sports

Armstead, Ebukam miss 49ers' chilly practice in Colorado Springs

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The 49ers opened practice in freezing conditions Thursday without defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam. Armstead has not played since Week 4 due to plantar fasciitis in one foot and a hairline fracture of his other ankle. Ebukam missed the first game of...
NBC Sports

Robert Saleh: A lot of football to play before thinking about playoff scenarios

The AFC East race has been a good one through the first 10 weeks of the season and it got even more interesting over the last couple of weeks. The Bills lost to the Jets and Vikings in back-to-back games, which dropped them from first place to third behind the Dolphins and Jets. The Patriots are coming off their bye week with a 5-4 record that puts them just behind Buffalo and all four teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.
NBC Sports

How important is Jets game for Patriots? This stat sums it up

It's too early in the season to call any game a "must-win." But if the New England Patriots want to make the postseason, they could really use a victory Sunday. The Patriots enter their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets at 5-4, good for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot if the season ended today. They're last in the AFC East, however, trailing the Jets (6-3), Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (7-3).
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Josh Allen will be limited in Wednesday’s practice

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that quarterback Josh Allen’s injured right elbow came out of last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings in a “good spot,” but the team doesn’t want him to overwork it at practice this week. McDermott told reporters at his Wednesday...
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan: Honesty, this is a situation I know

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday put Matt Ryan back in the saddle as QB1 last week and the move paid off with a 25-20 victory over the Raiders. After a rocky few weeks, Ryan is officially the club’s starting quarterback again. And that is much more familiar to him as the team prepares to face the Eagles in Week 11.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a “nightmare”

If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing surface “a nightmare,” via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. Carroll explained that players never knew when footing might give way, but he was pragmatic about the absence of a competitive disadvantage.
SEATTLE, WA

