Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Young believes Kyle Shanahan’s conservative play-calling is due to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Is Kyle Shanahan's play-calling too conservative? Many watching Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers might say it is. The San Francisco 49ers offense scores an average of 22 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL. Coincidentally, that's exactly how many points they scored in the win over the Chargers.
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones reveals why Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned
Jerry Jones continued to build on his previously expressed interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but mentioned that the talented wide receiver is in a "rare" position.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo receives ton of attention from Warriors cheerleaders
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo received a lot of attention from the Golden State Warriors cheerleading squad at Monday night's game.
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?
The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB
It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
Quarterbacks for the 2023 XFL season revealed
The XFL this week is holding its draft ahead of the 2023 season, and there are many familiar names already part of the league. On Tuesday, the XFL held its quarterbacks draft. On Wednesday, teams will fill out the rest of their offense on defense, while the special teams draft will be held on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet
Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
Raiders Fans React To Josh McDaniels' Disastrous Season
NFL insiders believe the team can't fire McDaniels just yet.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Comments / 1