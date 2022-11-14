ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports Chicago

Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?

The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB

It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
Larry Brown Sports

Quarterbacks for the 2023 XFL season revealed

The XFL this week is holding its draft ahead of the 2023 season, and there are many familiar names already part of the league. On Tuesday, the XFL held its quarterbacks draft. On Wednesday, teams will fill out the rest of their offense on defense, while the special teams draft will be held on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet

Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX

