It may be weeks before we have the final seat count in the House, but, regardless, the broader lessons from this historic election are clear as day. Red ripple: First, there was no red wave — or even a ripple. In district after district, common-sense moderation and sanity won out over extremism and Trumpism. Overall, voters decided they didn’t want more far-right obstructionists in Congress — they sought out Democratic problem solvers willing to work with both sides to get stuff done for their families. They backed candidates who talked up the possibilities for our country, celebrated our great diversity and leaned into optimism — not those who peddled hate, division and despair. And they made clear that they’re sick of the dysfunction and chaos.

32 MINUTES AGO