Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation
Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year.
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours
The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday. Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank
Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s […]
Trump files paperwork for 2024 presidential run
Former President Trump has filed his paperwork to run for the White House in 2024 with the Federal Election Commission. The candidacy filing was dated Tuesday and published moments before Trump took the stage at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to make the bid official. Trump for weeks has teased mounting another presidential run, which […]
Turkey raised in Monroe to receive President Biden’s Thanksgiving pardon
MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local turkey can celebrate life after it was plucked to receive President Biden’s pardon. Biden will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation on the White House South Lawn on Monday. This year, the turkey and its alternate...
Elections 2022: We learned that common sense beats extremism | Opinion
It may be weeks before we have the final seat count in the House, but, regardless, the broader lessons from this historic election are clear as day. Red ripple: First, there was no red wave — or even a ripple. In district after district, common-sense moderation and sanity won out over extremism and Trumpism. Overall, voters decided they didn’t want more far-right obstructionists in Congress — they sought out Democratic problem solvers willing to work with both sides to get stuff done for their families. They backed candidates who talked up the possibilities for our country, celebrated our great diversity and leaned into optimism — not those who peddled hate, division and despair. And they made clear that they’re sick of the dysfunction and chaos.
WNCT
Commanders sued by DC for cheating fans out of ticket money
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
Mental health crises are excluded from some state abortion exemptions
There are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, but psychiatric crises don’t count.
WNCT
California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6%...
Comments / 0