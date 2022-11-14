Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Former prep stars contributing to St. Thomas
The University of St. Thomas men and women’s basketball teams are in their second seasons in Division I competition. I caught up with some former metro area prep stars last weekend who are helping to make history in this transition. Women’s team players Jade Hill (Minneapolis South) and Alexis Pratt (Stillwater), men’s team players Courtney Brown Jr. (East Ridge) and Kendall Blue (East Ridge), and men’s assistant coach Cameron Rundles (DeLaSalle).
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts
Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 18-20)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several winter activities open this weekend including a botanical light show and a St. Paul food tour. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Winter Lights at the Arb:. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. November 17 through January 1. Tickets start at...
740thefan.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
kvrr.com
More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota
CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Here comes the cold. It'll feel more like January this weekend than mid-November, with wind chills hovering around zero for much of Minnesota as arctic air makes its way into the region. Thursday started with another round of light flakes, leading to slick spots on the...
knsiradio.com
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
Government Technology
Minnesota CIO Tarek Tomes to Stay as Gov. Starts Second Term
Fresh off an electoral victory, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a flurry of reappointments and vacancies for his state’s cabinet leadership. Commissioner of Information Technology Services Tarek Tomes was reappointed to Walz’ cabinet, meaning that he will continue to serve as the state’s chief information officer.
Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
Why the GOP lost in the suburbs — Minnesota’s largest voting bloc
Minnesota Republicans were confident that their campaign message would reverse recent trends toward the DFL in the vote-rich but swingy suburbs. Gas prices and a fear of crime flowing out of the cities would be enough to overcome concerns that the June overturning of Roe v. Wade in a case known as Dobbs put abortion rights at [...]
mspmag.com
Historic $635K Italianate Home in St. Paul for Sale
If you look at old photographs of the historic George Hoyt and Hannah Hazzard House—a grand Italianate-style home in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul—you’ll see that something most houses have nowadays is missing from the towering two-story house and its surrounding half-acre property: a driveway.
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge
Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
Comments / 0