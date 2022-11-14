ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Former prep stars contributing to St. Thomas

The University of St. Thomas men and women’s basketball teams are in their second seasons in Division I competition. I caught up with some former metro area prep stars last weekend who are helping to make history in this transition. Women’s team players Jade Hill (Minneapolis South) and Alexis Pratt (Stillwater), men’s team players Courtney Brown Jr. (East Ridge) and Kendall Blue (East Ridge), and men’s assistant coach Cameron Rundles (DeLaSalle).
SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts

Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 18-20)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several winter activities open this weekend including a botanical light show and a St. Paul food tour. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Winter Lights at the Arb:. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. November 17 through January 1. Tickets start at...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota

CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
BARNESVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Here comes the cold. It'll feel more like January this weekend than mid-November, with wind chills hovering around zero for much of Minnesota as arctic air makes its way into the region. Thursday started with another round of light flakes, leading to slick spots on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
MINNESOTA STATE
Government Technology

Minnesota CIO Tarek Tomes to Stay as Gov. Starts Second Term

Fresh off an electoral victory, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a flurry of reappointments and vacancies for his state’s cabinet leadership. Commissioner of Information Technology Services Tarek Tomes was reappointed to Walz’ cabinet, meaning that he will continue to serve as the state’s chief information officer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

Historic $635K Italianate Home in St. Paul for Sale

If you look at old photographs of the historic George Hoyt and Hannah Hazzard House—a grand Italianate-style home in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul—you’ll see that something most houses have nowadays is missing from the towering two-story house and its surrounding half-acre property: a driveway.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin.  While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton.  Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge

Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN

