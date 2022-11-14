Now is the time to make reservations if you want a look inside half a dozen homes in the City of Salem that are all decked out for the holidays. The owners of six Salem homes will be opening to the public on December 3rd and 4th as part of the Salem Federation of Women's Clubs, Christmas Tour. This is the first time several of the homes have been opened for public viewing.

SALEM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO