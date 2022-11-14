Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Collapsing building in Greenville being torn down
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – First News has been following the issue of multiple condemned buildings in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of which is even collapsing. It’s on Main Street in the downtown area, which was closed for some time. We spoke with a local business as well as the Chamber of Commerce about the latest on the run-down buildings.
erienewsnow.com
Interstate 90 Reopens in Ashtabula County
Interstate 90 has reopened in Ashtabula County following a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes between State Routes 7 and 11 were shut down for more than seven hours starting Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash also closed Interstate 90 eastbound in western...
$812K bridge project coming to Trumbull County
A bridge on State Route 7 is getting a big upgrade this spring.
WFMJ.com
Residents opposing new landfill proposal
Residents made their way to the Madison Township building Wednesday night as Vogel Holdings pitched its proposal to put a transfer station and solid waste landfill just off state Route 45 outside of Lisbon. Township officials and those living in the West Point Area have concerns about the plan, particularly...
PennDOT to restrict certain vehicles on I-90
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will soon restrict specific vehicles in anticipation of winter weather conditions. Due to forecasted severe winter weather, PennDOT will temporarily restrict certain vehicles on Interstate 90 in Erie County starting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Vehicle restrictions will reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and […]
Crawford County utility project to reduce outages
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Some 1,000 Penelec customers in Crawford County are set to benefit from a project along Route 322. More than 100 new utility poles were put in place, 70 new transformers were installed, lines were upgraded to higher voltage, and some sections of power lines were moved from wooded or swampy areas to allow […]
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Christmas tree delivered Downtown
Youngstown's official 2022 Christmas tree is in place and waiting for decorations. Diamond Steel Construction will donated the manpower and crane to help the city Park and Recreation Department bring the tree from Austintown to Central Square on Tuesday. Stevan Popovich donated the blue spruce from his property on Winthrop...
WFMJ.com
Tickets on sale for Salem homes Christmas Tour
Now is the time to make reservations if you want a look inside half a dozen homes in the City of Salem that are all decked out for the holidays. The owners of six Salem homes will be opening to the public on December 3rd and 4th as part of the Salem Federation of Women's Clubs, Christmas Tour. This is the first time several of the homes have been opened for public viewing.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 17th
Vindicator file photo / November 11, 1972 | Mizell Stewart, right, exalted ruler of Buckeye Elks Lodge 73, congratulated six new honorary members of the lodge at the annual awards banquet 50 years ago. From left are Mahoning County Prosecutor Vincent Gilmartin, City Schools Superintendent Robert Pegues, Municipal Judge Leo P. Morley, YSU administrator Hugh Frost, Dollar Savings President Robert D. Rowland, and General Fireproofing President John Saunders.
WFMJ.com
Area realtors donate time and money to Youngstown ministry
Ready to spread some holiday cheer, members of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors, spent their Thursday wrapping and bagging presents that will be handed out to kids by Heartreach Neighborhood Ministries. "The kids really need our help, there are families that...
WFMJ.com
Neighbors weigh-in on landfill proposed in Columbiana County
We told you on 21 News at 6 on Wednesday about a potential transfer station and solid waste landfill that could make a home in Madison Township. This potential project isn't coming without opposition from people living in the area who say they already had their fair share of landfills.
New restaurant coming to Erie’s Cashier’s House; two introduced as chefs
It’s an Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) project; a new restaurant will be opening in January of 2023. At the new restaurant, two local chefs, Justin Stull and Chris Adams, will be serving an upscale American menu, including steaks and seafood. The historic Cashier’s House on State Street was built in the 1800s, and now […]
Mahoning County announces surplus equipment auction
Mahoning County is looking to unload some old equipment and vehicles through an auction.
Meeting to discuss landfill in Columbiana County
It all deals with a proposal from Vogal Holdings Inc.
cranberryeagle.com
Zelie requests 4-way stop on Rt. 68
ZELIENOPLE — Borough leaders are requesting the state Department of Transportation’s permission to install a four-way stop at Route 68 and Clay Street. The site has been the scene of an unusual rate of crashes, according to borough manager Don Pepe. “That’s the highest crash place in the...
WFMJ.com
Lake effect snow slams I-90 in Ashtabula County.
State Troopers, snow plows, and tow trucks are being kept busy in northern Ashtabula County as highways near Lake Erie are being slammed with snow. The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating reports of cars and trucks sliding off Interstate 90, which runs parallel to the lake shore. Under a Lake...
Shenango Twp. installing ice rink at park
Though those chilly temperatures are just settling in, Shenango Township is already thinking ahead to some winter fun.
Meadville man facing homicide charges after body found in Lawrence County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Meadville man is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition for charges of criminal homicide. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., a 31-year-old Meadville man, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, after a body was found on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania State Police report said. According to the report, […]
WFMJ.com
Trustees approve Austintown welcome sign near Route 11
There will be a new sign over the Route 11 exit into Austintown, to welcome people into the township. A mockup of the sign shows an arch surrounded by landscaping, flowerbeds, and stone. The project will cost the township about $40-thousand dollars. Trustees voted to approve the project 2-to-1. The...
WYTV.com
Man arrested in Columbus for Mercer County homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The death of a man who was found alongside a road in Slippery Rock Township was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. According to a police report, Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found by a passerby on Nov. 3 along Young Road.
Comments / 0