ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Widow struggles to make social security appointment. Widow struggles to make social security appointment. Frank LaRose proposes to make citizen-led constitutional …. Frank LaRose proposes to make citizen-led constitutional amendments more difficult to pass. Thursday evening forecast 11-17-22 Columbus plow drivers 90% staffed ahead of winter …. Columbus plow drivers...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family of slain man to give back this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus family is honoring a loved one this Thanksgiving by helping others. Marcus Payne, 27, was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. His family works every day to keep his memory alive, and that will include giving away hundreds of turkeys in his honor this Thanksgiving. Payne’s mother […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats from Polaris store

Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats …. Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EipUs9. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building …. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GrAQpQ. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this Thanksgiving.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

20-year-old Columbus man charged with murder in deadly 2021 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a 2021 deadly shooting in southeast Columbus has been charged with murder, according to Columbus police. Police said Isaiah E. Hall, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Steven K. Simpson II, 43. Simpson II was shot and killed on...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Deputy, suspect injured in shooting at Ross County Sheriff's Office

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night, a source confirmed to ABC 6. The sheriff's office said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was rushed to Grant Medical Center in Columbus and is stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Body Found Close to Ted Lewis Park

Circleville – Around 12:30 pm Circleville Police department was called to the scene of a body found by Ted Lewis park in Circleville. The body was found in the area of Highland Ave and Recreation drive by the train tracks. We are on scene, and police say that a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy