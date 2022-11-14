ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scotchman in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lucky winner took home $50,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was purchased at the Scotchman store located at 1173 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, the release reads. South Carolina players should check their tickets, as more than 8,300 […]
Some Florence students test their piloting skills

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students a part of Florence 1 School's Advantage Academy got the chance Thursday to see what it's like to fly a plane. The academy allows the students to take courses in aviation. The students were able to fly in a plane with a pilot to...
'Deep desire to help:' Meet Myrtle Beach's first coordinator to tackle opioid crisis

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator, Michelle Smith, to help tackle the opioid crisis within the region. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a major in Sociology, a concentration in Criminology and received the Sociology Department’s Outstanding Student Achievement award for 2011-2012.
Fatherhood mentoring program holds event to educate Pee Dee leaders

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Man 2 Man program of the Pee Dee held a lunch and learn Tuesday to educate mayors, city council members and other public officials about the importance of fathers in homes. The luncheon took place at the Florence Chamber of Commerce before a...
City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
Beach Bites: Maggi D’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
Florence murder rate triples since 2021: Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its annual crime data report for 2021. That data shows the state's murder rate increased by .89% from 2020 to 2021- marking the highest level since 1991. According to that data, the counties with the...
