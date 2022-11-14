Read full article on original website
sportstalksc.com
Chadwell: “We’re 100% behind their decision not to play the game” (AUDIO) #CCU
Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell says trying to prepare for this week’s game against Virginia was extremely difficult in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting on the UVA campus that claimed the lives of three current football players. “Were we locked in during practice? No, we...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Decision ‘soon’ on status of the scheduled Virginia-Coastal Carolina game
This is hardly the most important news to come out today with UVA Football, but in terms of the game scheduled for Saturday with Coastal Carolina, the status is still undecided. “We’ll make a decision soon,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said at a Tuesday press conference. It seems...
Augusta Free Press
Will Virginia try to play on Saturday? Elliott: ‘For me, the focus is not past today’
It would seem that the clock would be ticking on Saturday’s scheduled Virginia-Coastal Carolina football game, not that any football game is all that important right now. But it is Tuesday night now, and just out of courtesy to the folks at Coastal, a decision is going to have to be made soon.
WMBF
College basketball fans head to Grand Strand this week for Myrtle Beach Invitational
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Invitational returns to Coastal Carolina University, bringing NCAA Division I basketball to the Grand Strand. This is the fourth year of the college basketball tournament in the Myrtle Beach area. The tournament made its way to the Grand Strand in 2017...
wpde.com
13-year-old Lumberton football player helps teacher who falls after gunshots rang out
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Bobby Holloman, 13, is being called a hero by many in his community after he helped his teacher who had fallen to the ground when shots rang out during a football game Wednesday at the Lumberton Sr. High School football stadium. Holloman plays for the...
Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
wpde.com
Golf tournament set for December aims to collect food, cat litter for NMB Humane Society
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 20th Annual Waccamaw Land & Timber SHIVER FOR THE SHELTER golf tournament is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Arcadian Shores Golf Club. This tournament benefits the animals at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. The goal of the annual event is to...
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scotchman in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lucky winner took home $50,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was purchased at the Scotchman store located at 1173 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, the release reads. South Carolina players should check their tickets, as more than 8,300 […]
counton2.com
Kingstree band students traveling to Hawaii for Vietnam Veterans Day Parade
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students with the Kingstree High School Mighty Marching Merge Band have been selected to travel to Hawaii and perform in the National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade. The band — which brought in students from Kingstree Senior High School and CE Murray High School when the...
WMBF
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
North Carolina man gets 10 years for role in murder at Horry County Food Lion, string of robberies
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to charges stemming from 2018 a murder at a Food Lion grocery store and a series of armed robberies that followed the killing, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. […]
wpde.com
Students taking part in Darlington art contest with meaningful purpose
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Students are taking part in an art contest in Darlington aimed at establishing a city-wide arts program. Merry Morgan Smith wanted to get more students involved in the arts. So, she and others spearheaded a project to give a fresh look to an old, rundown...
wpde.com
Some Florence students test their piloting skills
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students a part of Florence 1 School's Advantage Academy got the chance Thursday to see what it's like to fly a plane. The academy allows the students to take courses in aviation. The students were able to fly in a plane with a pilot to...
wpde.com
'Deep desire to help:' Meet Myrtle Beach's first coordinator to tackle opioid crisis
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator, Michelle Smith, to help tackle the opioid crisis within the region. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a major in Sociology, a concentration in Criminology and received the Sociology Department’s Outstanding Student Achievement award for 2011-2012.
wpde.com
Fatherhood mentoring program holds event to educate Pee Dee leaders
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Man 2 Man program of the Pee Dee held a lunch and learn Tuesday to educate mayors, city council members and other public officials about the importance of fathers in homes. The luncheon took place at the Florence Chamber of Commerce before a...
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
Beach Bites: Maggi D’s
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
wpde.com
Florence murder rate triples since 2021: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its annual crime data report for 2021. That data shows the state's murder rate increased by .89% from 2020 to 2021- marking the highest level since 1991. According to that data, the counties with the...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished Friday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brianna Nicole Richardson, 16, was last seen the night of November 11. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, she was spotted at a home...
