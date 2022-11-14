ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Reportedly Make Official Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
 8 days ago

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In a year the Raiders were supposed to content for the AFC West, they find themselves sitting in last place in the division at 2-7.

Will Mark Davis elect to move on from rookie head coach Josh McDaniels after just one year?

Davis and the Raiders have reportedly committed to McDaniels for the 2023 season.

In other words, he's getting at least one more season to coach the Raiders. No coaching change will be made this coming off-season.

"Head coach Josh McDaniels has been given assurances by ownership that he will return to coach the Raiders in 2023, according to a team source. @theathletic ," said Jeff Howe.

Davis appears to confirm Howe's reporting with his latest comments on McDaniels.

“I like Josh," Davis said, via the Las Vegas Review Journal . "I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Mark Davis said. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

The Raiders are committed to McDaniels for the 2023 season. A stunning development out in Vegas, to say the least.

Comments / 207

J Nixon
8d ago

my only thing is don't try to glorify him when he's doing a terrible job!!! He might get better but as of now he's not doing anything right, and he's got the nerve to say that's why they hired him, praising him like he out here winning games or coaching up a culture all he doing is losing... now what he going to say next year when he got to fire the man 🤣

Reply(1)
27
Mr.Glock
8d ago

Dear Raider fans: TOLD YA SO!!! 🤣🤣🤣 From Denver Fans that sat through the same McDaniels crap

Reply(15)
64
Guest
8d ago

pull the plug on McDaniels now... t should be a better team than last year with the acquisitions in the off season so it appears to be a coaching problem. Cut your losses run this team back with a better coach next year.

Reply
10
 

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

