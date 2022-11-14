Raiders Reportedly Make Official Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In a year the Raiders were supposed to content for the AFC West, they find themselves sitting in last place in the division at 2-7.

Will Mark Davis elect to move on from rookie head coach Josh McDaniels after just one year?

Davis and the Raiders have reportedly committed to McDaniels for the 2023 season.

In other words, he's getting at least one more season to coach the Raiders. No coaching change will be made this coming off-season.

"Head coach Josh McDaniels has been given assurances by ownership that he will return to coach the Raiders in 2023, according to a team source. @theathletic ," said Jeff Howe.

Davis appears to confirm Howe's reporting with his latest comments on McDaniels.

“I like Josh," Davis said, via the Las Vegas Review Journal . "I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Mark Davis said. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

The Raiders are committed to McDaniels for the 2023 season. A stunning development out in Vegas, to say the least.