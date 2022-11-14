Read full article on original website
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Kum & Go is ‘kumming’ to Detroit
The chain plans to open more than 50 convenience stores in the market
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
wcsx.com
We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!
It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night
Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
Netflix ‘Love Is Blind’ Casting Detroit Residents, What You Need To know
What a time to be alive. Why attempt to find the person of your dreams with no one watching? It's 2022, you can really put yourself out there and attempt to find love on a reality show - with millions of people watching. The very popular Netflix show 'Love Is...
Detroit Makes Top 10 on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List: Here’s Why
Detroit has found itself on a Top 10 list once again, and this time it's for all the right reasons. It's no secret that Detroit has gotten a bad rap for years and landed on many a list they'd care not to be on, but this year things are looking up. The Motor City has landed itself a spot on Travel Lemming's "50 Best Places to Travel" on the 2023 list. Not only did they make the online travel guide's annual list, but they also secured a spot in the top 10.
Detroit’s RecoveryPark ordered to repay $750,000 in loans
The embattled nonprofit was supposed to provide farming jobs for formerly incarcerated people and recovering addicts
wcsx.com
VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear
It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
After a Detroit firefighter died on duty, prosecutors looked for someone to blame. Did they get it all wrong?
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part II)
Detroit News
Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police
Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families
(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
Detroit News
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location
Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run
There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
Detroit News
Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire
Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
Step Back in Time with an Exhibit of J. L. Hudson’s Holidays of the Past
If you grew up in Michigan, the J. L. Hudson's department store was part of your holiday season, especially in Detroit. From the parades to holiday displays, and of course visits with Santa himself, Hudson's was the Midwest Macy's at Christmastime. Once the tallest and second-largest department store in the...
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Granted $100M to Replace Lead Pipe Lines in 80K Homes
As part of DWSD’s Full Lead Service Line Replacement) program, staff begin community education outreach and contractors are excavating and replacing lead service lines in Detroit neighborhoods (2021). Photos courtesy of Detroit Water and Sewage Department. The city of Detroit is being awarded a cumulative $100 million fund to...
