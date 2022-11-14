Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland woman missing since Nov. 4 found safe, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman. Rachell Denise Harris was last seen on Nov. 4. East Cleveland police said Harris was driving a red Mercury Mountaineer, which was recovered by Cleveland police Wednesday evening. According to police,...
cleveland19.com
Police arrest man for shooting death of 33-year-old woman in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in Cleveland. Police arrived at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Road at around 12 p.m. on Nov. 16 for a call of a suspected overdose, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.
Man hits multiple police cars before Brooklyn Heights police chase ends in Cleveland
A man involved in a Brooklyn Heights police chase hit multiple police cars with his vehicle before the chase came to an end in Cleveland.
Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
cleveland.com
Police: Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma home
PARMA, Ohio – Police say a body was found wrapped in plastic inside of a Parma home Wednesday. Parma police responded to the home in the 5200 block of West 26th Street on Wednesday morning for a domestic violence complaint, Lt. Dan Ciryak said. Officers arrested a man, and...
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
Parma man pleads guilty to setting fire to booth outside Justice Center during downtown Cleveland riot
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Parma man pleaded guilty Thursday to torching a parking attendant booth across the street from the Justice Center during the May 30, 2020, riot in downtown Cleveland. Seth Calig, 49, entered the plea in federal court in Cleveland to conspiracy to commit arson. He faces from...
Cleveland safety director wonders why help was sent to another city’s big fire: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained a recording of the Cleveland safety director asking why firefighters and paramedics went into another town to help during a raging fire.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma
PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
cleveland19.com
Woman found dead inside downtown Cleveland hotel
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Hilton Hotel on Lakeside Avenue Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Medical Examiner identified the woman as Melida Chen. According to Cleveland police, hotel security entered Chen’s room around 10 a.m. to perform a well-check,...
cleveland19.com
Shot fired overnight at Euclid Amazon Fulfillment Center; suspect at large
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police said detectives are searching for the suspect who fired a shot early Thursday morning at a Amazon Fulfillment Center. According to police, officers were called out around 1:06 a.m. to 1155 Babbitt Road for a single shot fired. Police said one person received a...
Cleveland police searching for missing 52-year-old man
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in finding a missing man. 52-year-old William Alford has been missing since Oct. 6. Alford was reported missing nearly a month later, on Nov. 2. According to Cleveland police, Alford's possible location could be East...
Man arrested after violating protection order in bar; coworker punches man on shop floor: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Violation of temporary protection order: Front Street. A Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Nov. 9 in his home after he violated a temporary protection order at The Hydrant Pub & Grub, 786 Front, in Berea. A bartender at The Hydrant approached...
Man found in OH with missing Cleveland girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
Missing man found buried in vacant lot had been shot to death
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of a missing man found buried in a lot on the city's East Side a homicide.
Man caught mailing fentanyl from Phoenix to Cleveland gets over 12 years in prison
AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of mailing fentanyl pills to himself from Phoenix, authorities say. Larrie Ladell Campbell, 35, pleaded guilty in July to interstate travel in aid of racketeering and attempted possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge John Adams.
cleveland19.com
Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
cleveland19.com
$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
Woman found dead at Hilton Hotel in Downtown Cleveland; police investigating
CLEVELAND — A woman was found dead at the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Cleveland Monday morning. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the hotel located at 100 Lakeside Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. after the 31-year-old female victim was found deceased in her room. A wellness check had been requested by individuals known to the victim who had not heard from her, prompting hotel security to enter the room where the victim was found deceased.
Akron police: 2 arrested after allegedly breaking into home, robbing woman at gunpoint
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department arrested two men after they allegedly invaded a woman's home and robbed her at gunpoint on Tuesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Akron...
