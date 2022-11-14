ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

East Cleveland woman missing since Nov. 4 found safe, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman. Rachell Denise Harris was last seen on Nov. 4. East Cleveland police said Harris was driving a red Mercury Mountaineer, which was recovered by Cleveland police Wednesday evening. According to police,...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police arrest man for shooting death of 33-year-old woman in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in Cleveland. Police arrived at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Road at around 12 p.m. on Nov. 16 for a call of a suspected overdose, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Police: Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma home

PARMA, Ohio – Police say a body was found wrapped in plastic inside of a Parma home Wednesday. Parma police responded to the home in the 5200 block of West 26th Street on Wednesday morning for a domestic violence complaint, Lt. Dan Ciryak said. Officers arrested a man, and...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma

PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman found dead inside downtown Cleveland hotel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Hilton Hotel on Lakeside Avenue Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Medical Examiner identified the woman as Melida Chen. According to Cleveland police, hotel security entered Chen’s room around 10 a.m. to perform a well-check,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Shot fired overnight at Euclid Amazon Fulfillment Center; suspect at large

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police said detectives are searching for the suspect who fired a shot early Thursday morning at a Amazon Fulfillment Center. According to police, officers were called out around 1:06 a.m. to 1155 Babbitt Road for a single shot fired. Police said one person received a...
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police searching for missing 52-year-old man

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in finding a missing man. 52-year-old William Alford has been missing since Oct. 6. Alford was reported missing nearly a month later, on Nov. 2. According to Cleveland police, Alford's possible location could be East...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man caught mailing fentanyl from Phoenix to Cleveland gets over 12 years in prison

AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of mailing fentanyl pills to himself from Phoenix, authorities say. Larrie Ladell Campbell, 35, pleaded guilty in July to interstate travel in aid of racketeering and attempted possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

