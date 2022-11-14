AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of mailing fentanyl pills to himself from Phoenix, authorities say. Larrie Ladell Campbell, 35, pleaded guilty in July to interstate travel in aid of racketeering and attempted possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge John Adams.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO