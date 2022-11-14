ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Report

Ex-DEA agent says war on drugs ‘is a game’

By Associated Press
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDq0V_0jAbPCaC00

José Irizarry says they called themselves “Team America” – a group of jet-setting, high-living federal agents and prosecutors who were supposed to be fighting the war on drugs.

But the former Drug Enforcement Administration star says they all knew that war was unwinnable. So, they were going to milk it for all it was worth.

“DEA is a game. The drug war is a game … It was a very fun game that we were playing,” Irizarry said.

The 48-year-old Irizarry pleaded guilty in September 2020 to 19 criminal counts, including bank fraud and diverting millions in drug proceeds.

For years, the Department of Justice portrayed the San Juan, Puerto Rico, native as a rogue agent. But Irizarry says the problems go much deeper.

“They kind of painted me in this picture of, that I’m this mastermind of what we were doing and … I wasn’t the mastermind,” he said.

In fact, the DOJ has begun questioning as many as two-dozen current and former agents and prosecutors who Irizarry claims either participated in or turned a blind eye to his abuses.

Former federal prosecutor Bonnie Klapper is not involved in this case but says the system allowed this to happen.

“Nobody was minding the house. No one was checking to see. There were no controls,” Klapper said.

The case revolves around a fact that most Americans aren’t aware of: The federal government launders tens of millions of dollars a year on behalf of the world’s most violent drug cartels.

“You launder $100,000 and you can figure out who dropped off the money. You work that person higher up into the organization. You find out who the traffickers are. You do bank subpoenas. You find out where the money is going,” Klapper said. “So, the goal was to generate targets, seizures and prosecutions.”

But Irizarry says it became more of a private slush fund for him and his friends.

He has implicated a list of former colleagues in Miami, accusing them of lining their pockets and falsifying records to pay for parties and overseas jaunts.

“It was mostly about drinking and girls,” he said. “And then we sprinkled in a couple of work things in there … It was more of a party first, work second type of deal.”

He says it paid for parties with prostitutes on a yacht in Cartagena, Colombia; lap dances at this now-shuttered Dominican strip joint; dinner at this swanky Madrid restaurant and tickets to a Real Madrid soccer match; even jewelry from the famed luxury boutique Tiffany’s.

The former air marshal and Border Patrol agent claims as many as 90 percent of his group’s work trips were “bogus.”

“A typical trip, would, we would justify going or we would make up either an interview or a coordination meeting, and we determined where we wanted to travel … We would make it wherever we kind of wanted to go,” Irizarry.

And he says no one complained, because “Team America” was racking up numbers.

“We knew the game. We know DEA is about stats. So, our cases brought them stats … And it got very good press. … Everybody was happy all, all, all the way around,” Irizarry said.

Klapper worked on such “pick-up” operations with other agencies during her time at DOJ.

“Those agents were meticulous,” Klapper said. “We would consult before every pickup, and we had goals. For every dollar we laundered, we had to seize two. If not, we shut the operation down. Meaning if we had to launder $1 million, we better have seized $2 million.”

She says alarm bells should have been clanging over at DEA.

“It’s almost like it became a ball rolling downhill. Launder more money, seize more money, launder more money, take more trips to Europe. Take nice trips all over the world and seize more money,” Klapper said.

At least three current and former federal prosecutors accused by Irizarry have faced questioning in the ongoing probe.

The Justice Department declined to comment. In a statement to AP, DEA said Irizarry was a criminal who violated his oath and the people’s trust. The agency says it has strengthened discipline and hiring policies to ensure DEA’s integrity and effectiveness.

An Inspector General’s report slammed the agency for failing to properly oversee these stings. The audit found the DEA hadn’t submitted annual reports to Congress about the undercover operations since at least 2006.

Anne Milgram, the DEA’s new administrator, has ordered an outside review of the agency’s foreign operations, which is ongoing.

Earlier this year, Irizarry agreed to speak with the AP in Puerto Rico before saying goodbye to family. He says the whole war on drugs is flawed.

“The only way we can do our job is to have informants,” he said. “And the only good informants are the ones that play both sides. And we all know this.”

In January, Irizarry reported to the Federal Correctional Institution, Miami, to begin serving a 12-year sentence.

He says the job turned him into someone he wasn’t.

“I should have been stronger and I wasn’t … I knew it was right from wrong and I and I chose wrong many times, and that’s why I’m here.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 51

WildCard...
3d ago

Never was a War on Drugs. Just a judicial war on the ppl. Profits over Ppl...as usual...in many areas & directions. pfft 🫰🤡🤑 moo

Reply(3)
16
guest
3d ago

biggest criminals are at the top..I doubt this guy will see jail time.. maybe house arrest at his mantion

Reply(4)
9
Kim Brailey
3d ago

You don't leave a border open so 107k people die in 2021 if you really had a war on drugs

Reply
21
Related
Border Report

U.S. citizen arrested during migrant incursion across Rio Grande

U.S. federal statutes require American citizens and legal residents re-entering the country by foot to present themselves at border crossings designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security. Violations (i.e., coming across the Rio Grande or scaling the border fence) include a $5,000 fine for a first offense, or criminal penalties.
EL PASO, TX
Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
NBC Miami

Nurse Accused of Smuggling Drugs and Other Contraband into Miami Federal Prison

Bargaining for a reduced prison term, a federal inmate has flipped on the nurse who had been supplying the inmate with a cellphone and drugs in Miami’s Federal Detention Center, FBI officials said. Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 32, was arrested Wednesday on charges that include bribery and possessing contraband, controlled substances,...
MIAMI, FL
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
News Breaking LIVE

Most Wanted Fugitive Captured

Dean Garforth (National Crime Agency) Dean Garforth, one of the most wanted men in Britain, has been taken into custody in Spain, ending a manhunt that lasted several months. Garforth was taken into custody in Costa del Sol, according to the Daily Mail, after an apprehension that included Garforth ramming into officers with an electric bicycle while trying to flee.
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Border Report

Border Report

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy