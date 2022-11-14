Read full article on original website
Related
Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism
Australia's prime minister says he remains committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U_S_ nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a "confrontation with China."
WSOC Charlotte
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly slammed the...
Comments / 0