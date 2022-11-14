ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Margaret L. Wilson

Margaret L. Wilson, 87 of Zanesville, died peacefully on November 16, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on September 21, 1935, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Caroll G. Angles and Mary E. (Clark) Angles. Margaret was a member of South Zanesville Church of the Nazarene. She worked at United Technology for 30 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her husband, Neil.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Race For Grace Registration Still Open

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Eastside Community Ministry, along with Grace Church and Rotary Club Zanesville want you to get your tailfeathers moving this Thanksgiving and join them for the annual Race For Grace. Back in person for the first time since the COVID pandemic, walkers and runners of all ages...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Charlott Rose Dady

Charlott Rose Dady, 87 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Charlott was born on December 12, 1934 in Braxton County, West Virginia. She is the daughter of the late Ernie and Martha (Lawson) Butcher. She was a loving wife and mother to her five children, a former member of the Keeners Ridge Community Church in Duck, West Virginia. Charlott enjoyed quilting and crocheting all of the time and she was a member of the Purple Heart Women.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio couple is giving away millions

This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
GRANVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Community Pancake Day

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Nothing stacks up to a day filled with all you can eat pancakes. And if you were in or around Zanesville, today was the big day, the annual Community Pancake Day at Secrest Auditorium. Sponsored by the South Zanesville Fire Department and working wonder women, anyone...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Shirley Ann Dixon

Shirley Ann Dixon, 88 of New Lexington died at 7:40 P.M. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the New Lexington Healthcare and Rehab. She was born April 17, 1934 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Arthur “Art” R. Neal and Myrtle F. Franklin Neal. Shirley was a homemaker and...
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
WHIZ

Mary Ann Worstall

Mary Ann Worstall, 80 of Zanesville died suddenly Wednesday evening, November 16, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House from complications sustained in a fall. She was born August 30, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Clarence Johnson and Grace Bronkar Johnson. Mary Ann was a member of St. Nicholas...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Widow struggles to make social security appointment. Widow struggles to make social security appointment. Frank LaRose proposes to make citizen-led constitutional …. Frank LaRose proposes to make citizen-led constitutional amendments more difficult to pass. Thursday evening forecast 11-17-22 Columbus plow drivers 90% staffed ahead of winter …. Columbus plow drivers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Council Approves Addendum to City Workers Contract

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council passed an addendum to the labor contracts between the city and its employees. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason discussed how the addendum will benefit the city by attracting experienced workers looking to join the city’s workforce. “What the city has found in...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Becky R. Ellis

Becky Renee Ellis, 62, of Zanesville passed at 12:10 P.M. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born on Saturday, July 23, 1960 in Beverly, Ohio the daughter of Everett Clinton Ellis and Janice Louise Click Ellis. Becky graduated in 1978 from Philo High School....
ZANESVILLE, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Trooper of the Year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has named Trooper Jordan Butler as its 2022 Trooper of the Year. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles, “Trooper Butler exemplifies what it means to be a State Trooper and a leader among his peers.”. Trooper Butler is...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Sandra J. Young

Sandra J. Young age 85, of Belle Valley, OH passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1937 at home in Buffalo, OH a daughter of the late John and Etta M. Murphy Gibson. She attended Kent State University...
BELLE VALLEY, OH
WHIZ

Comstock Sworn in as Police Chief

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville has a new Chief of Police, who was sworn in during Monday night’s council meeting. Captain Scott Comstock was promoted to fill the position vacated by Tony Coury back in July and looks forward to serving in his new role. “It’s...
ZANESVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way

Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

