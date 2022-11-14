Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Margaret L. Wilson
Margaret L. Wilson, 87 of Zanesville, died peacefully on November 16, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on September 21, 1935, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Caroll G. Angles and Mary E. (Clark) Angles. Margaret was a member of South Zanesville Church of the Nazarene. She worked at United Technology for 30 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her husband, Neil.
WHIZ
Race For Grace Registration Still Open
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Eastside Community Ministry, along with Grace Church and Rotary Club Zanesville want you to get your tailfeathers moving this Thanksgiving and join them for the annual Race For Grace. Back in person for the first time since the COVID pandemic, walkers and runners of all ages...
WHIZ
Charlott Rose Dady
Charlott Rose Dady, 87 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Charlott was born on December 12, 1934 in Braxton County, West Virginia. She is the daughter of the late Ernie and Martha (Lawson) Butcher. She was a loving wife and mother to her five children, a former member of the Keeners Ridge Community Church in Duck, West Virginia. Charlott enjoyed quilting and crocheting all of the time and she was a member of the Purple Heart Women.
This Ohio couple is giving away millions
This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
WHIZ
Community Pancake Day
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Nothing stacks up to a day filled with all you can eat pancakes. And if you were in or around Zanesville, today was the big day, the annual Community Pancake Day at Secrest Auditorium. Sponsored by the South Zanesville Fire Department and working wonder women, anyone...
WHIZ
Shirley Ann Dixon
Shirley Ann Dixon, 88 of New Lexington died at 7:40 P.M. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the New Lexington Healthcare and Rehab. She was born April 17, 1934 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Arthur “Art” R. Neal and Myrtle F. Franklin Neal. Shirley was a homemaker and...
WHIZ
Mary Ann Worstall
Mary Ann Worstall, 80 of Zanesville died suddenly Wednesday evening, November 16, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House from complications sustained in a fall. She was born August 30, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Clarence Johnson and Grace Bronkar Johnson. Mary Ann was a member of St. Nicholas...
Ohio State medical student delivers own child
This couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
Widow struggles to make social security appointment. Widow struggles to make social security appointment. Frank LaRose proposes to make citizen-led constitutional …. Frank LaRose proposes to make citizen-led constitutional amendments more difficult to pass. Thursday evening forecast 11-17-22 Columbus plow drivers 90% staffed ahead of winter …. Columbus plow drivers...
WHIZ
Council Approves Addendum to City Workers Contract
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council passed an addendum to the labor contracts between the city and its employees. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason discussed how the addendum will benefit the city by attracting experienced workers looking to join the city’s workforce. “What the city has found in...
WHIZ
Becky R. Ellis
Becky Renee Ellis, 62, of Zanesville passed at 12:10 P.M. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born on Saturday, July 23, 1960 in Beverly, Ohio the daughter of Everett Clinton Ellis and Janice Louise Click Ellis. Becky graduated in 1978 from Philo High School....
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
WHIZ
Zanesville Trooper of the Year
ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has named Trooper Jordan Butler as its 2022 Trooper of the Year. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles, “Trooper Butler exemplifies what it means to be a State Trooper and a leader among his peers.”. Trooper Butler is...
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
WHIZ
Sandra J. Young
Sandra J. Young age 85, of Belle Valley, OH passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1937 at home in Buffalo, OH a daughter of the late John and Etta M. Murphy Gibson. She attended Kent State University...
WHIZ
Comstock Sworn in as Police Chief
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville has a new Chief of Police, who was sworn in during Monday night’s council meeting. Captain Scott Comstock was promoted to fill the position vacated by Tony Coury back in July and looks forward to serving in his new role. “It’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
Comments / 0