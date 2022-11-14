Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Kiffin Contract Offer Soars to Top 10
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is reviewing a new multi-million dollar contract offer from the Rebels, according to social media posts by Richard Cross of Sports Talk Mississippi on Thursday. Cross tweeted that the new offer from Ole Miss catapult Kiffin into the salary big leagues, making him one...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Offensive Line Named Semifinalist for Joe Moore Award
Ole Miss was named one of nine semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday, an honor presented annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in the country. The Rebels join Air Force, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA and USC on the list of semifinalists. The elite group has a combined record of 76-14 and represent four FBS conferences.
hottytoddy.com
Record-Breaking First Half Leads Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Over Southern Miss, 92-46
After holding the Southern Miss Eagles to seven points in the first half, the Rebels broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a single half in Ole Miss women’s basketball history in a dominant 92-46 win at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. Three Rebels led the Ole...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host USM
Ole Miss women’s basketball returns to action this evening as they play host to Southern Mississippi inside the SJB Pavilion. The tip is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off of an 58-40 victory over Little Rock on Sunday....
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Marquel Blackwell Selected as Broyles Award Nominee
Ole Miss football assistant coach Marquel Blackwell has been nominated for the Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Tuesday. The annual award honors college football’s top assistant coach. The 51 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country.
hottytoddy.com
Murrell, Defense Lead Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Past Chattanooga, 70-58
Ole Miss men’s basketball received another lights-out shooting performance from junior Matthew Murrell, and the Rebel defense clamped down in the second half against a talented Chattanooga squad, 70-58, at SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night. The Rebels (3-0) and Mocs (1-2) were caught in a fierce tug-of-war in the...
hottytoddy.com
Alex Sanford to Play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Alex Sanford, linebacker for the Oxford Chargers and future Arkansas Razorback, was among 84 players in the nation to be selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 5, in San Antonio, Texas. Players are selected by a committee of national recruiting experts and placed on the...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Conference Center Bounces Back After Pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oxford Conference Center was at a standstill since public gatherings were all but eliminated for a year and a half. However, according to Micah Quinn, director of the Conference Center, revenues generated in 2022 are close to what they were pre-COVID-19. Quinn presented an annual...
hottytoddy.com
UM Campus Recreation Sponsoring Turkey Trot
There is still time for individuals to participate in the University of Mississippi’s seventh annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk benefiting local food pantries. The event, sponsored by the Department of Campus Recreation, Division of Outreach and Continuing Education, Staff Council, InkSpot T-shirt shop and High Point Coffee, is set for Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) at the South Campus Rail Trail. Individuals who donate 10 canned goods get a free T-shirt, while supplies last.
hottytoddy.com
AOII Fall Philanthropy Event
A philanthropy event full of music, pizza, and pies, the “AOPizza Pie Sale” is the place to go today. The Alpha Omicron Pi sorority of the University of Mississippi will host the first annual “AOPizza Pie Sale” to benefit the sorority’s philanthropy, the National Arthritis Foundation.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Aldermen Approve $168K Bid for S. 18th St. Basketball Court
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday to construct a new public basketball court on South 18th Street. The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public. Only one contractor submitted a bid that was...
hottytoddy.com
The Late Jimmy Allgood Named Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
This year’s Grand Marshall for the Oxford Christmas Parade is a man who loved Oxford and Christmas. While the late Jimmy Allgood won’t be physically in the parade, his wife, Linda Allgood will be riding in the front vehicle representing her husband who served as the city’s emergency management director for several years before he died in July.
hottytoddy.com
Olive Branch Man Charged With Having Stolen Gun in Oxford
An Olive Branch man was arrested in Oxford recently for being in possession of a stolen gun. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 6, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. After an investigation, Jer’Marius Devontay Marque Moore, 18, of Olive Branch, was taken into custody...
hottytoddy.com
Theatre Oxford Presents ‘Peppermint Bear and The Taming of the Shoe’
Theatre Oxford will present a family-friendly musical for the holiday season in December. “Peppermint Bear and the Taming of the Shoe,” will be performed at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 2 at 6 p.m. and at 2 and 5 p.m. on Dec. at the Powerhouse in Oxford. The...
hottytoddy.com
‘Save me a Plate’ Foster Event Aims to Help Holiday Depression, Homeless Cats
“Save me a Plate” foster event aims to help holiday depression and homeless cats in Oxford. 9 Lives Cat Rescue is doing a nine-day foster event inspired by other animal rescues across the country that have done similar foster events which allows animals in foster care the chance to be with a family over Thanksgiving and for people to have a pet that can help them get through the holiday.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Planning Commission Gives Nod to New Development That Proposes Improvements to the Depot Trail Entry
A new proposed development, dubbed Trail Head, on a narrow stretch of land off Molly Barr Road will provide a trailhead entry onto the Depot Trial and a connection to the nearby C.B. Webb apartment complex. JM Engineering and Design, the developers, originally asked the Oxford Planning Commission for a...
hottytoddy.com
Ice Skating, Santa, Art Markets Return to Oxford for Holly Jolly Holidays
The third annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
hottytoddy.com
Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family
The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family. On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. There is still time...
