ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Every vote counts: Size of majority in Congress makes a difference

By Laura Geller, CMG Washington News Bureau
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHN41_0jAbNhxz00

Lawmakers are back on Capitol Hill with the midterm election results fresh on their minds. Democrats retain control in the Senate. Control of the House, though, still hangs in the balance.

How much of a majority the parties are able to get makes a big difference. The outstanding races will determine the balance of power in Congress -- what gets done and what doesn’t.

This matters to the citizens. How strong of a majority each party has determines how much compromise needs to happen when it comes to getting the parties’ agendas passed and ultimately, getting things done for the public.

“The real thing to do is just be patient, I think, at this point,” Georgetown Professor Hans Noel, who studies American government, said.

Wins in Arizona and Nevada give Democrats the majority in the Senate. The only outstanding race is in Georgia. That’s now in a runoff set for the first week of December.

There is a big difference between a 50-seat majority and a 51-seat majority.

“Whenever the margin is really close, whenever the Senate is evenly divided, then every vote counts and there’s not a lot of wiggle room for somebody who has a reason to want to vote in the other direction,” Noel explained.

On the House side, there are still nearly twenty races that haven’t been called. Republicans need to pick up just a handful of seats to take the majority. Democrats would need more than a dozen.

“Typically, I think you can count on a handful of people in each party to be willing to go to the other party some of the time,” Noel added. “If the difference is two or three votes, then we’ll come to that quite often. If the difference is ten or twenty or thirty votes, then it won’t matter as much.”

Monday, lawmakers started a “lame duck” session. Still, there’s a lot on the agenda before the new Congress takes over in January.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

McCarthy makes case for House speaker, but right flank balks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With Republicans close to gaining control of the House, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy maneuvered Monday to lock up support to become the next House speaker, pushing past the objections of his right flank and embarking on a bruising path to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the majority.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'Vindication': Schumer lifts Democrats with majority stunner

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was eating Peking duck at a Chinese restaurant with family and friends on Manhattan's West side Saturday evening when an aide called with urgent news: Democrats would win Nevada's Senate seat and keep their majority. The restaurant erupted in...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Why the AP hasn't called control of the House yet

Republicans stood just one seat short of retaking the U.S. House on Monday night, but the amount of votes still to be counted in California and other states prevented The Associated Press from calling control of the chamber for the GOP. A week after polls opened in the 2022 midterm...
COLORADO STATE
Georgia Recorder

Democrats stress continued importance of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race despite party’s majority control

With Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada going to Democrats, the party will be assured of a slim majority regardless of whether Herschel Walker defeats Sen. Raphael Warnock in next month’s runoff election, now less than three weeks away. When Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won their runoffs in 2021, they allowed Democrats […] The post Democrats stress continued importance of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race despite party’s majority control appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy