A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
The Gooden School Hosts Traditional Tea
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. A tradition dating back nearly 50 years, the Gooden School recently held its Autumn Tea for students and their families. The event was hosted by the Gooden Family Association and co-chaired by Cora Tang and Amanda Chang with...
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Junior School Raises Funds With Harvest Festival
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Mayfield Junior School campus was recently filled with excitement for its annual Harvest Festival. The festive atmosphere was complete with creative costumes, a haunted house, bounce houses, a dunk less dunk tank, cake walk, food, music and games.
outlooknewspapers.com
St. Andrew Church Holds 27th Annual ‘Bach to Broadway’ Event
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The historic St. Andrew Church in Old Pasadena recently hosted its 27th annual Bach to Broadway event, which featured artists from the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and members of the L.A. Master Chorale and the L.A. Opera.
outlooknewspapers.com
Marathons Change Lives, Just Like Teachers Do
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. To celebrate the meaningful impact of educators, TCS recently awarded 50 teachers from around the country to toe the line at this year’s New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. “Running ignites a fire in us all....
outlooknewspapers.com
Apply Now for GUSD Dual Language, Magnet Programs
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The application process for Glendale Unified School District’s award-winning dual language immersion and magnet programs is now open. There are seven dual language immersion programs — Armenian, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish — beginning in...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Temporary Aid Center Stages ‘Cheers to BTAC’ Gala
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The average annual salary in Burbank is $63,696 with most salaries ranging between $47,283 and $79,147, according to ZipRecruiter, as of Oct. 2022. That amount of annual income may mean living in a beautiful four-bedroom house on a...
outlooknewspapers.com
Students Who Change the World
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. One signature Pasadena Unified School District program which clearly demonstrates the global value of education is the International Baccalaureate Programme. The IB curriculum develops curious, knowledgeable, young people who care about their school, their community and the world...
Santa Monica Daily Press
School Board to affirm existence of Ocean Park ‘neighborhood school’
Parents and community members concerned about the future of the currently-shuttered John Muir Elementary School and Santa Monica Alternative School House (SMASH) site in Ocean Park could soon have a written commitment from the District that the campus will reopen and a chance to weigh in on what it will look like.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 2
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Bring family and friends to the free Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, Dec. 2, at City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave. By News Desk. The celebration features local singers and dancers, crafts for kids provided by Armory Center...
outlooknewspapers.com
BUSD Educator Rises to Lead Luther Middle School
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Unified School District has found its new principal at Luther Burbank Middle School, hiring from within and handing the reins over to longtime educator and administrator Steven Hubbell. John Paramo, assistant superintendent of educational services, went...
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures and Reminders
Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for all...
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Chef Overcomes Life Changing
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight. Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
easyreadernews.com
Chef fusion in Rancho Palos Verdes
Terranea’s signature restaurant, Mar’Sel, and the resort complex itself, have new chefs. The two newcomers are very different people, doing very different jobs. Many people who have visited Terranea have never thought about the logistics of having a hotel, golf course, and eight restaurants at the far end of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Guests arrive at all hours, and employees are ready to greet, feed, house, and pamper them. Multiple restaurants and bars present the largest challenge, where the resort has just had changes at the top level.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Thousand Oaks, CA
Located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks is one of the most livable cities in the state of California. This suburban area is the second-largest city in Ventura County, nestled against the scenic Santa Monica Mountains. Its name accurately describes the city as it teems with thousands of...
outlooknewspapers.com
Huntington Medical Research Institutes Celebrates 70 Years
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI) advances scientific discovery through innovative biomedical research to improve health outcomes and inspire the next generation of scientists. “Since its founding in 1952, HMRI has enabled talented researchers to seek creative solutions to...
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
outlooknewspapers.com
Tallyrand to Serve Up Thanksgiving Meals
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Tallyrand will be open on Thanksgiving for dine in and take out!. Our hours will be 10:30 a.m-7:30 p.m. We are thrilled to welcome guests back for dine-in service after a two-year hiatus. Enjoy our Roast Turkey Dinner...
outlooknewspapers.com
BUSD Pledges to Address Custodian Shortage
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Unified School District had a simple message for teachers and administrators last week: Their recent complaints regarding the shortage of custodians have been heard loud and clear, and BUSD staff is committed to improving the situation.
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Prep Honors Seniors, Homecoming Royalty
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Flintridge Preparatory School recently honored the 12 senior members of the varsity football team, as well as the lone senior from the cheer squad at the annual Homecoming Game. The halftime ceremony included a brief introduction of the...
