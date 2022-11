The Washington Huskies came into Thursday night undefeated facing California Baptist but failed to leave without a clean record, falling 73 to 64 in a poor shooting performance. Even the return of injured Keion Brooks was not enough to come away with the victory. The Huskies fall to 3-1 on the season and prepare for the Wooden Legacy Tournament in California next week.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO