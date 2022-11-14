ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Lyme, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Woog's World: There's a lot for Westport to be thankful for

Like many families, mine has a Thanksgiving ritual. Before tucking in to the turkey we go around the table. Everyone gives thanks, in his or her own way. It’s predictable: family, health, job, the pleasures of life. We are lucky. We know it. Someone always mentions those who are...
WESTPORT, CT
milfordmirror.com

Four CT Girl Scouts receive badge from NASA's Artemis 1 mission

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four troop members from the Girl Scouts of Connecticut can show off a badge that went to outer space. Girl Scouts of Connecticut announced on Wednesday that ambassador Lila Schlissel of troop 50105 from Danbury, junior Madeleine Corbin of troop 62007 from Middletown, Juliette Ruby Weiner from Ridgefield and cadette Nadia Khokhar in troop 60617 from Branford, were the winners of the national “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back” essay contest.
CONNECTICUT STATE
rew-online.com

Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT

Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale’s most popular course sees lower student ratings

The science of learning how to be happy has left some students feeling rather unhappy. When Psychology and the Good Life was first taught in Spring 2018, the course made national headlines as one of Yale’s most popular classes of all time. Taught by professor Laurie Santos, a celebrated...
NEW HAVEN, CT
orangetownnews.com

From the Orange Senior Center – 11/18/22

Lions Club Thanksgiving Dinner Join us on Sunday, November 27 when the Lions Club of Orange hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for all to enjoy. Call the Senior Center at 203-891-4788 to reserve a seat. The Lions need a head count to know how much food to get. Medicare Seminars: It...
ORANGE, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

New London Harbors a German Submarine During World War I – Who Knew?

. . that in the early morning hours of November 17, 1916, in the middle of World War I, Connecticut welcomed the German submarine Deutschland into New London. The Deutschland was one of the first seven U-151 class U-boats built in Germany and one of the only vessels developed to serve as an unarmed cargo submarine. Designed to carry goods between Germany and the United States, she easily transported up to 700 tons of cargo. The sub departed on her first journey on June 23, 1916, carrying chemical dyes, medical drugs, mail, and gems, and arrived in Baltimore, Maryland, after two weeks at sea. The vessel and her crew stayed in the United States until August 2, when they departed with cargo (including hundreds of tons of nickel and tin) valued at almost $18 million.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Cat café opens in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery

A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
COLCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: The light is back on

The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Lodge #1010 in Bristol on South Street, recently had their large neon sign on the front of the building brought back to life. The letters are blue, which is very appropriate for Bristol. The lighting is back after 40 years of being out of service.
BRISTOL, CT
milfordmirror.com

Breeze Airways to launch route from CT's Bradley to North Carolina

WINDSOR LOCKS – Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it would launch on Feb. 16 a route from Bradley International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, highlighting its ongoing expansion at Connecticut’s flagship airport. One-way fares for flights from Windsor Locks-based Bradley to Raleigh-Durham will start at...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE

