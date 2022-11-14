Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: The light is back on
The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Lodge #1010 in Bristol on South Street, recently had their large neon sign on the front of the building brought back to life. The letters are blue, which is very appropriate for Bristol. The lighting is back after 40 years of being out of service.
milfordmirror.com
Breeze Airways to launch route from CT's Bradley to North Carolina
WINDSOR LOCKS – Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it would launch on Feb. 16 a route from Bradley International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, highlighting its ongoing expansion at Connecticut’s flagship airport. One-way fares for flights from Windsor Locks-based Bradley to Raleigh-Durham will start at...
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
