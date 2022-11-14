Read full article on original website
Related
abc7ny.com
Gabby Petito's family awarded $3M in lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate
A Florida judge has awarded Gabby Petito's family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate. Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll issued the order in a judgment filed on Thursday. The lawsuit claimed that Laundrie intentionally killed the 22-year-old travel blogger, and as a direct...
abc7ny.com
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Texas, southern New Mexico
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was northwest of Pecos, Texas, about 170 miles east of El Paso, the National Weather Service in El Paso tweeted. The earthquake occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time. Data...
abc7ny.com
University of California workers, students strike for higher wages
Thousands of University of California graduate students, academic researchers and postdoctoral scholars are holding a system-wide labor strike at all 10 UC campuses. Their demands include higher wages, improved leave for parents and caregivers, childcare support and full funding for public transit. The strike, which started Monday, was organized by...
Comments / 0