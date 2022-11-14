ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesboro, KY

indherald.com

Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
somerset106.com

Whitley County Man Charged With Murder In Louisville Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Whitley County man has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others. Police say 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license. According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a pickup that had been registered as stolen. Police said Manriquez was speeding east on Hill Street well over the 35 miles per hour speed limit. Manriquez allegedly ran a red light and hit five separate vehicles. A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed. Manriquez admitted to detectives that he had “ingested some ice.” Officials said the same information was told to paramedics and EMS workers as he was being taken to University Hospital. Manriquez was arrested and lodged in Metro Corrections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
somerset106.com

KSP Release Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash

The Kentucky State Police, London Post continue to investigate a fatal collision on West Highway 635 in the Since Hill area of Pulaski County. The crash happened Monday morning. Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi driven by 66-year-old Fred Haste JR. of Bethelridge, KY, was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA driven by 61-year-old Benjamin Durham III of Danville. Haste sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Durham was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Shane Bowling.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police looking for alleged jewelry thieves

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are investigating a theft at the Antique and Modern Jewelry Store on Cumberland Avenue. Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department say video surveillance shows two men entering the store and talking to the woman at the counter while four women enter the store.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WATE

Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect captured

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police in Greeneville said Wednesday morning that a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle is in custody. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were called to the 1500 block of Industrial Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School. Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria. Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit. They were able...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Soft lockdown lifted at Perry County Central High School

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 8:47 a.m.: School officials said the soft lockdown at Perry County High School was lifted. “All is good and we are back on schedule,” a Facebook post said. Original Story:. We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

BOP meets with community members and local leaders in Letcher County, gathers feedback for proposed federal correctional facility

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) held a public scoping meeting at the Letcher County Central High School cafeteria on Thursday evening to gather comments regarding the proposed building of a federal correctional facility in Letcher County. “The public scoping meeting allows the public to...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

