Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
10-year-old dies after being trapped in Middlesboro house fire
A middle school student has died following a house fire in Bell County, Kentucky. According to WRIL, the Middlesboro Fire and Police Departments were called to a home on Ironwood Road Sunday.
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
Wrongway fleeing motorcyclist accused of crashing into Weber City police cars
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A Sneedville man accused of attempting to flee from police on a motorcycle and crashing into officers’ vehicles faces several felony charges, according to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding. The alleged Wednesday pursuit began when an officer tried to pull the motorcycle over and the driver began to flee. […]
Whitley County Man Charged With Murder In Louisville Multi-Vehicle Crash
A Whitley County man has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others. Police say 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license. According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a pickup that had been registered as stolen. Police said Manriquez was speeding east on Hill Street well over the 35 miles per hour speed limit. Manriquez allegedly ran a red light and hit five separate vehicles. A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed. Manriquez admitted to detectives that he had “ingested some ice.” Officials said the same information was told to paramedics and EMS workers as he was being taken to University Hospital. Manriquez was arrested and lodged in Metro Corrections.
KSP Release Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash
The Kentucky State Police, London Post continue to investigate a fatal collision on West Highway 635 in the Since Hill area of Pulaski County. The crash happened Monday morning. Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi driven by 66-year-old Fred Haste JR. of Bethelridge, KY, was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA driven by 61-year-old Benjamin Durham III of Danville. Haste sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Durham was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Shane Bowling.
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
Middlesboro Police looking for alleged jewelry thieves
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are investigating a theft at the Antique and Modern Jewelry Store on Cumberland Avenue. Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department say video surveillance shows two men entering the store and talking to the woman at the counter while four women enter the store.
Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
A Knox County teacher is fighting for her life after suffering a stroke at school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Schools community knows her for her bright personality and for her endless dedication to her students. Her loved ones also know her as a fighter who's been fighting to recover from a stroke for the last two weeks. La Rhonda Forsyth, a...
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
GCSD: Armed suspect steals cash, forces workers into cooler
Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of robbing Creekside Market off Ashville Highway late Tuesday night.
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect captured
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police in Greeneville said Wednesday morning that a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle is in custody. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were called to the 1500 block of Industrial Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting […]
Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School. Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria. Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit. They were able...
Soft lockdown lifted at Perry County Central High School
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 8:47 a.m.: School officials said the soft lockdown at Perry County High School was lifted. “All is good and we are back on schedule,” a Facebook post said. Original Story:. We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High...
Police Investigating Following The Discovery Of A Body In Clay County
Manchester Police Dispatchers have confirmed that a dead body was found in Clay County on Saturday. The body was reportedly found near Paw Paw. They did not release any further details.
BOP meets with community members and local leaders in Letcher County, gathers feedback for proposed federal correctional facility
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) held a public scoping meeting at the Letcher County Central High School cafeteria on Thursday evening to gather comments regarding the proposed building of a federal correctional facility in Letcher County. “The public scoping meeting allows the public to...
Counselor’s available to all Magoffin County students following bus crash
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday morning, Magoffin County Schools said that 11 of the 19 injured on Monday’s bus crash had been treated and released from the hospital. Kentucky State Police, Trooper Coleman said the cause of the crash is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing. Each...
