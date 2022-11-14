Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Addison Independent
New food hub opens on Exchange Street
The CVOEO center stores food and distributes it to local low-income households. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX
Boots the cat celebrates 14 years at ‘Guys’
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good help can be hard to find nowadays. But one pet feed store in Williston has an employee so versatile and friendly, other companies could only dream of having her on their teams. The staff at Guy’s Farm and Yard in Williston are all very nice,...
mynbc5.com
Darn Tough cancels annual Sock Sale for third year in a row
WATERBURY, Vt. — Lots of people wait for the day to get their discount on Darn Tough socks but this year, you may be out of luck again. The company is canceling its annual sale for the third year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision...
colchestersun.com
Learn about Girl Scouts this Thursday at Malletts Bay Elementary School
Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved as a Girl Scout in Colchester. From 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Malletts Bay Elementary School, try out sample activities and see the many ways to get involved. "Girl Scouts follow their...
WCAX
Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace holiday tree arrives Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace and the holiday spirit. City leaders said they found a holiday tree for the Marketplace. The spruce is being donated from a home in South Burlington and will arrive downtown around 10:30 a.m. this Friday. It will be...
New Essex Boutique Addie & Grace Offers Clothes for Adults and Kids With a Personalized Touch
Addie & Grace, the chic new women and children's clothing boutique at the Essex Experience, began the way so many ventures do — with an entrepreneur's conviction that there's got to be a better way. Owner Jennifer Graham was disturbed by the dyes and chemical smells coming from her...
WCAX
Vermont family featured in HBO’s ‘Santa Camp’
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called “Santa Camp,” and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Thursday, the world will meet the next generation of professional Santas. The “Santa Camp” documentary explores the training that happens during the summer in the woods of New Hampshire to teach Santas and Mrs. Clauses how to bring holiday cheer.
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: A five bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with a modern kitchen and primary suite
This Colchester home features a modern, gourmet kitchen with a island and sunny office space on the main level. The primary suite features a large soaking tub and walk in shower as well as a tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 4 (3 full, 1 half) Price: $849,900.
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
montpelierbridge.org
RSV Hits Local Communities as Winter Approaches
As local schools work toward normalcy post-COVID-19, the road remains rocky as other respiratory viruses affect children. One such virus, RSV, has roared to the forefront in central Vermont communities. “We’re seeing high rates of RSV among children in the community,” Central Vermont Medical Center Pediatric Primary Care Physician Dr....
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
This Spot in Vermont is Among The Most Romantic Small Towns in the Country
Do you recognize it? Nestled in a valley east of the Green Mountains of Vermont, Stowe’s beauty is impeccable. Honored several times as one of the best small-town destinations in the country, most recently as one of the top romantic small towns by Trips to Discover, Stowe is one-of-a-kind.
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: A modern home in Milton that could be yours for $475,000
This single level home in Milton has modern finishes throughout and three bedrooms with a full bathroom at the end of the hallway. There is a large living room and kitchen as well as a massive backyard. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half) Price: $475,000. Square Feet: 2,096.
miltonindependent.com
‘We’re all in this together:’ ABC Academy in Milton expands from 77 to 107 children, new slots open for summer 2023
In response to the area’s consistent need for child care, ABC Academy has announced it is adding 30 more spots to its pre-school/daycare program. Going from 77 students to 107 students this coming summer, ABC Academy will be growing into every suite in their building on Route 7 in Milton.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A three bedroom, three bathroom $429,000 house in Essex with garage space for five vehicles
This raised ranch in Essex has almost 2000 feet of living space and a sweet back deck. There is an attached two car garage and a detached three car garage included in the property. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price: $429,000. Square Feet: 1,932. HIGHLIGHTS:...
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?. Updated: 8 hours ago. The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according...
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers rescue elderly hunter who fell in swamp, put out fires in seven Upstate counties
A 79-year-old hunter went missing on Nov. 6 in the Franklin County town of Dickinson. Someone familiar to the hunter found his vehicle parked near Mosier Hill and reported it to authorities when the elderly man didn’t come out of the woods by nightfall. New York State Department of...
vermontbiz.com
Opening of Cathedral Square’s ‘Bayview Crossing’ celebrated, 30 homes in South Hero for older adults
Flanked by state and local officials, funders, residents and others, Cindy Reid of Cathedral Square shares ribbon-cutting duties with Robin Way, former executive director of C.I.D.E.R., during opening ceremonies Nov. 14 for Bayview Crossing, a new Cathedral Square community with 30 homes for older adults in South Hero, Vermont. A new office for C.I.D.E.R. is part of the project.
montpelierbridge.org
Overflow Shelter May Happen in Montpelier After All
If all goes well, Montpelier will have an emergency winter overflow shelter for the unhoused as soon as Dec. 1, despite concerns that it might not happen this year. Approvals and grant-funding are not yet final, but according to leadership at Another Way in Montpelier and the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, it’s highly probable that Christ Church will again be hosting a 10-bed overflow winter shelter with trained staff and volunteers.
Vermonters see first snowfall of the season
Vermonters saw the first snowfall of the season on Wednesday morning. Poor visibility and slippery roads were some concerns amongst drivers at a Williston rest stop. “[Conditions] were sloppy, really sloppy,” says Hyde Park Resident George Stone. “First storm of the season so always scary dealing with other drivers. Cruises are out but people aren’t […]
Comments / 0