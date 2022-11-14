ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Addison Independent

New food hub opens on Exchange Street

The CVOEO center stores food and distributes it to local low-income households.
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

Boots the cat celebrates 14 years at ‘Guys’

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good help can be hard to find nowadays. But one pet feed store in Williston has an employee so versatile and friendly, other companies could only dream of having her on their teams. The staff at Guy’s Farm and Yard in Williston are all very nice,...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Darn Tough cancels annual Sock Sale for third year in a row

WATERBURY, Vt. — Lots of people wait for the day to get their discount on Darn Tough socks but this year, you may be out of luck again. The company is canceling its annual sale for the third year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont family featured in HBO’s ‘Santa Camp’

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called “Santa Camp,” and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Thursday, the world will meet the next generation of professional Santas. The “Santa Camp” documentary explores the training that happens during the summer in the woods of New Hampshire to teach Santas and Mrs. Clauses how to bring holiday cheer.
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
montpelierbridge.org

RSV Hits Local Communities as Winter Approaches

As local schools work toward normalcy post-COVID-19, the road remains rocky as other respiratory viruses affect children. One such virus, RSV, has roared to the forefront in central Vermont communities. “We’re seeing high rates of RSV among children in the community,” Central Vermont Medical Center Pediatric Primary Care Physician Dr....
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont's highest peak.
CHELSEA, VT
vermontbiz.com

Opening of Cathedral Square’s ‘Bayview Crossing’ celebrated, 30 homes in South Hero for older adults

Flanked by state and local officials, funders, residents and others, Cindy Reid of Cathedral Square shares ribbon-cutting duties with Robin Way, former executive director of C.I.D.E.R., during opening ceremonies Nov. 14 for Bayview Crossing, a new Cathedral Square community with 30 homes for older adults in South Hero, Vermont. A new office for C.I.D.E.R. is part of the project.
SOUTH HERO, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Overflow Shelter May Happen in Montpelier After All

If all goes well, Montpelier will have an emergency winter overflow shelter for the unhoused as soon as Dec. 1, despite concerns that it might not happen this year. Approvals and grant-funding are not yet final, but according to leadership at Another Way in Montpelier and the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, it’s highly probable that Christ Church will again be hosting a 10-bed overflow winter shelter with trained staff and volunteers.
MONTPELIER, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Vermonters see first snowfall of the season

Vermonters saw the first snowfall of the season on Wednesday morning. Poor visibility and slippery roads were some concerns amongst drivers at a Williston rest stop. “[Conditions] were sloppy, really sloppy,” says Hyde Park Resident George Stone. “First storm of the season so always scary dealing with other drivers. Cruises are out but people aren’t […]
VERMONT STATE

