ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Kansas priest indicted in scheme to defraud faith-based organization

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJG1f_0jAbMWJV00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A Kansas priest has been indicted in a scheme to defraud a foster care program, according to the United States Department of Justice, District of Kansas.

Court documents say Robert Nelson Smith, 50, of Salina has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

Airman dies following head-on crash

Smith, an ordained Episcopal priest, is accused of authorizing payments to William Byrd Whymark, 50 of Kisco, New York for IT systems, hardware and software programs.

According to court records, Saint Francis Ministries is a 501c(3) faith-based organization in Salina that provides foster care, and social services to several states, including Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

When the ministries agreed to upgrade their IT systems in 2018 Smith, on behalf of the agency, approved and authorized payments of fraudulent, overinflated invoices submitted by Whymark.

Click here for more Crime stories | KSNT.com

Smith is also accused of using ministry credit cards for personal, unauthorized purchases. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Four Schwan’s employees allegedly attacked by coworker

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say that four employees of Schwan’s Tony’s Pizza plant were attacked by a coworker early Monday morning. Salina Police say it began when a 35-year-old man got into an argument with a coworker in an office. According to a police spokesperson, a manager tried to intervene by telling the man […]
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash

LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

SUV strikes fire hydrant; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested after an incident in which the vehicle he was driving crashed into a fire hydrant late Monday night. An officer was sitting in a parking lot in the 700 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday when he heard a loud crash, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer went south on N. Broadway and found that a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe had struck a fire hydrant in the 500 block of N. Broadway Boulevard before coming to rest in the 600 block of N. Broadway Boulevard.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

2 people dead in vehicle accident outside Manhattan

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are dead after a two-car accident in Geary County. The accident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. John A. Wagnaar III, 34, of Manhattan was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I-70 and collided with...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson airport looking for people

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MACK DYLAN HALL, 21, Fort Riley, Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation; Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; Threat of force/violence; Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption; Bond $20,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after incident at Schwan's Monday

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal threat and battery, after an alleged incident at Schwan's early Monday. Officers were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Free Grocery Giveaway Planned

A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning. The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Central Christian School students spreading message

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The children of Central Christian School (CCS) in Hutchinson, have a cross-continental message to send, and have partnered with Samaritan's Purse for Operation Christmas Child (OCC) to send it. "Samaritan's Purse is a ministry ," explained CCS elementary principal Judy Parsons. "They have churches that they...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Chase ends with crash on I-135 in Harvey County

A high speed chase ended with a crash on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon between Newton and K-196. Harvey County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. Saline County deputies were chasing a car east on Interstate 70, then the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Ft. Riley apache helicopter instructor pilot purchases Abilene golf course

Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy