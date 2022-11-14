ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

ECB to begin great cash mop-up as banks repay billions in loans

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is set to begin on Friday the biggest withdrawal of cash from the euro zone's banking system in its history, as it gives banks a first chance to repay hundreds of billions of euros in ECB loans.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Watchfinder & Co. Deepens Partnership With Nordstrom

Watchfinder & Co., the popular resource for pre-owned luxury watches, is expanding its partnership with Nordstrom. According the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned watch retailer, the partnership builds on a hugely successful limited trial that took place in Nordstrom Seattle and on nordstrom.com in November 2021. “The U.S. continues to be...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Patrys Appoints Global Biotechnology Leader as Chairman - In Preparation for First Clinical Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Therapy

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Patrys Limited (ASX: PAB, “Patrys” or the “Company”), a therapeutic antibody development company, has announced the appointment of Dr. Charmaine Gittleson as the Chairman of the Board of Directors – a highly respected and experienced global biotechnology leader. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006212/en/ Dr Charmaine Gittleson, Patrys, Chairman of the Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy