Lake Miami shooting range faces scrutiny of not having proper zoning approval
The Lake Miami Shooting Range, originally built on the north side of Miami Park in 2009, has become the center of a dispute over expanding the hours and usage of the range with Musco Lighting and possibly adding a rifle and pistol range. It’s not just that the original use of the range is changing, but also the range apparently never went through proper zoning channels.
‘Red’ wave sweeps Monroe County election
The “Red” wave expected in the mid-term election did not happen nationally. In fact, it appears the Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate and Republicans may eek out a razor thin margin in the U.S. House. But two states, Florida and Iowa, did experience a Red...
Extension office moving
The Monroe County Extension and Outreach Office is moving to its new facility on the south side of the Albia square (the former True Value Hardware building). Extension will be closed Nov. 21-25 to accomodate the move. The new location will reopen Monday, Nov 28. Hours will be Monday through...
Supervisors accept Call resignation
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Deb Call from the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the Monroe County Board of Adjustment Nov. 15. Chairman of the Board John Hughes said he wanted to thank her for all her time and dedication to Monroe County over the years and board member Dennis Amoss said he regretted seeing the resignation.
Monroe County, Iowa Community Foundation announces 2023 Grant Program
The Monroe County, Iowa Community Foundation is announcing that applications for the 2023. countywide grant program are available now. 2023 marks the seventeenth year of the program which is funded. in part by proceeds received from gambling revenues passed down from the state. The Foundation expects to be able to...
Loving Shepherd Food Pantry to host SmallTown Christmas
BLAKESBURG – Thanksgiving and Christmas season, when people count their blessings and think about giving to friends, family, and those less fortunate, is right around the corner. Nowhere is this more evident than the small town of Blakesburg. The Loving Shepherd Food Pantry in Blakesburg will be hosting several...
Council finalizes sewer rate increase
The Albia City Council discussed and approved the second reading and waived the third reading of Ordinance 902 to increase sewer rates beginning in December. The council first approved a rate increase during their Oct. 17 meeting, but continued discussion of how and when to implement it. The rate increase...
Junior high football teams receive year-end awards
The Albia junior high football program gave out year-end awards for their seventh and eighth grade players. The seventh grade finished with a 2-3 record, scoring 50 offensive points and giving up 110. The eighth grade boys went 6-0 on the season scoring 234 points and giving up 54, winning...
Lady Dees open at Pekin Jamboree
The Albia Lady Dee varsity basketball team will open the new season on Tuesday at the Pekin Jamboree. The team will play a half of basketball. Coach Katy Dykes will have seven returning letterwinners including five seniors and two juniors, led by four-year starter senior Sophie Waber and three-year starter, junior Juliana Brown.
