Reuters

After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Twitter Inc employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
Benzinga

Foot Locker, Ross Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. FL to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 0.9% to $33.31 in after-hours trading.

