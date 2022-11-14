Sabrina Carpenter on the mood boost she gets from Taylor Swift's 'Bejeweled' and more

During a recent conversation with Audacy’s Bru , Sabrina Carpenter talked about prioritizing mental health. Noting the importance of doing so, but that she “still figuring out how to do that.”

Curious about what Bru does, which he revealed has recently been driven by structure and routine. Sabrina admitted for her routine is “hard to do,” in regards to planning ahead, which she noted “can be really tricky.”

What she finds comes more naturally is “doing things that you actually enjoy, and prioritizing your happiness.”

For Sabrina that is going to concerts. “I love going to concerts, that’s one of my favorite things to do, and I want to do that as much as I possibly can whenever there's a show, even if it’s an artists I don’t know that well."

She continued, “I just love going to shows, it always makes me feel better,” admitting that it could seem as “a weird way… to give you a lot of peaceful time to yourself. But I think there are ways beyond just sitting in a bath to prioritize your mental health as well. Baths are lit though.”

Sabrina and Bru also discussed if there’s anything she’s learned about herself and her mental health throughout her years of navigating the music industry. Before getting into Sabrina’s current go-to mood boost track.

“Right now it’s ‘Bejeweled’ by Taylor Swift , like I’ve been talking about this song all morning because it’s just so good. I can’t, like I can’t get away from it. That, ‘Karma,’ like the whole album’s amazing." And when she need a break from playing “Bejeweled “on repeat, Sabrina mentioned she also into the “new The 1975 record.”

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988. Find a full list of additional resources here .

