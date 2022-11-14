ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrong-way driver who hit Southern California law enforcement recruits arrested, authorities say

WHITTIER, Calif. -- The 22-year-old driver who slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in LA County has been arrested, authorities announced. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer(s).
Gabby Petito's family awarded $3M in lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate

A Florida judge has awarded Gabby Petito's family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate. Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll issued the order in a judgment filed on Thursday. The lawsuit claimed that Laundrie intentionally killed the 22-year-old travel blogger, and as a direct...
This is why New Jersey's reinstated bear hunt won't curb interactions with humans

The black bears of New Jersey can run, but they can't hide, from the onslaught of hunters who will soon seek them as their prized quarry. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council voted unanimously during a meeting Tuesday to reinstate the state's annual bear hunt, citing a significant increase in bear sightings around the state. But animal conservationists are criticizing the decision, stating that it won't lead to a decrease in human and bear interactions.
