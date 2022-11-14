Read full article on original website
'Exceptional job': Bodycam video shows Kansas police officers pull woman from fiery crash
LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Body camera video captured an intense rescue after a crash and ensuing fire in Kansas earlier this week. The video begins as the fifth officer arrives at the scene. An SUV is engulfed in flames, KMBC reported. That's when police spot a victim through the smoke and...
Wrong-way driver who hit Southern California law enforcement recruits arrested, authorities say
WHITTIER, Calif. -- The 22-year-old driver who slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in LA County has been arrested, authorities announced. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer(s).
Gabby Petito's family awarded $3M in lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate
A Florida judge has awarded Gabby Petito's family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate. Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll issued the order in a judgment filed on Thursday. The lawsuit claimed that Laundrie intentionally killed the 22-year-old travel blogger, and as a direct...
Applications open for program that helps Texans pay their utility bills
The program makes direct payments to utility companies for electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater bills, and the assistance doesn't have to be paid back.
This is why New Jersey's reinstated bear hunt won't curb interactions with humans
The black bears of New Jersey can run, but they can't hide, from the onslaught of hunters who will soon seek them as their prized quarry. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council voted unanimously during a meeting Tuesday to reinstate the state's annual bear hunt, citing a significant increase in bear sightings around the state. But animal conservationists are criticizing the decision, stating that it won't lead to a decrease in human and bear interactions.
West Texas 5.3 magnitude earthquake, third largest in state, shakes up San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- One of the biggest earthquakes in Texas history rattled west of the state. On Wednesday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake sent seismic shockwaves for about 350 miles, causing San Antonio College to cancel classes. Video in Pecos, where they reported to have felt a 5.4 magnitude earthquake,...
