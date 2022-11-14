ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Russia-Ukraine update: Zelenskyy visits Kherson and investigators find over 400 war crimes

By Kelsey Nield
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kemFV_0jAbLv9L00
A Kherson resident hugs a Ukrainian defense force member in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly nine months since Moscow’s invasion. Bernat Armangue, Associated Press

Ukraine forces took back the southern region of Kherson on Friday after Russia retreated. Residents in Kherson were seen celebrating in the streets once Ukraine troops entered the city.

According to The New York Times, withdrawing from Kherson is a significant blow to the Kremlin.

During the invasion, Russia captured Kherson early in the war, which had been crucial for the Kremlin, since the region is a vital port to the Black Sea, per the Deseret News. In September President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed the Ukraine region illegally.

Here’s what is going on in the war now.

Kherson gets a surprise visit from President Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled unannounced to Kherson on Monday morning, per CNBC. The freedom of Kherson has been a huge success for Ukraine, and the Ukraine president’s appearance speaks to that.

The Ukraine leader told the celebrating crowds in Kherson, “This is the beginning of the end of the war,” per The Washington Post. Zelenksyy also acknowledged those who died to get to this point in the war and that the cost of this victory was paid in Ukrainian blood.

Zelenskyy thanked Western allies for their support and how it has made a difference in the war, per Axios.

Zelenskyy accuses Russian troops of war crimes

Under Russian occupation, Zelenskyy accused Moscow’s forces of war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, according to The Guardian. Residents of Kherson reported to The New York Times of citizens being abducted, tortured and killed, and children being deported.

Zelenskyy said that investigators have documented over 400 war crimes and found the bodies of civilians. According to the BBC, Russia has denied that its forces have targeted civilians.

CIA director warns Russia against the use of nuclear weapons

Central Intelligence Agency Director William J. Burns met with his Russian counterpart to caution against the use of nuclear weapons. The meeting took place in Ankara, the Turkish capital, per Reuters.

The White House said that Burns spoke with the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence, Sergei Naryshkin.

A National Security Council spokesperson told CNN that Burns did not conduct negotiations, but discussed the consequences of escalating the war with nuclear statics.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
UPI News

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced an additional $375.7 million in military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions targeting nearly two dozen Russians, prompting the Kremlin to blacklist 100 Canadians, including actor Jim Carey and writer Margaret Atwood, in retaliation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the military contribution and...
Newsweek

Putin's Black Sea Crisis Deepens as He Only Has Seven Ships Left—Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea crisis has deepened as he has just seven ships left in his prized fleet, Ukraine has said. Ukraine's Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces that operates in the southern part of the country, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that "stormy weather" has reduced Putin's Black Sea fleet to just seven vessels.
Newsweek

Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine

Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
The Jewish Press

Poland Verifying NATO’s Article IV Requirements After 2 Die in Russian Missile Strike

Poland is verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article IV of the NATO military alliance treaty, government spokesman Piotr Muller said Tuesday night following an alleged strike by Russian missiles in a Polish village three miles from the Ukraine border. The missiles struck an area where grain was drying in the Polish town of Przewodow, killing two people.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy