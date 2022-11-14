ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurance fund for climate change impacts announced at G-7 talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies launched a new insurance system Monday to provide swift financial aid when nations are hit by devastating effects of climate change. The so-called Global Shield is backed by the V20, an alliance of climate vulnerable nations chaired by...
Climate change negotiators in Egypt say they remain far from a deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With only a day left in scheduled climate negotiations in Egypt, diplomats say they are far from getting something everyone can agree on, particularly in the confrontation between developed and developing nations over compensation for climate disasters. Poorer countries that bear the brunt of...
Women lead talks on tough climate change topic: reparations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Men usually outnumber and outrank women negotiators in climate talks, except when it comes to global warming’s thorniest diplomatic issue this year — reparations for climate disasters. The issue of polluting nations paying vulnerable countries is handed over to women, who got...
ECB to begin great cash mop-up as banks repay billions in loans

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is set to begin on Friday the biggest withdrawal of cash from the euro zone's banking system in its history, as it gives banks a first chance to repay hundreds of billions of euros in ECB loans.
Single COVID case prompts China to lock down Peking University

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on...
Qatar's maverick ruler eyes soft power win with World Cup

DOHA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The World Cup could hand Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani his crowning achievement on the global stage or a fiasco to be relished by Arab adversaries who resent Qatar for backing outlawed Islamist movements and for punching above its weight.
North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that -- based on its calculations -- the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
More aid reaches Ethiopia’s Tigray region following truce

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — More aid arrived in Ethiopia’s Tigray Wednesday following the signing of a truce earlier this month calling for unhindered humanitarian access to the war-torn northern region. The U.N.’s World Food Program reported that its trucks had entered northwestern Tigray via the city of...
European Central Bank says a recession ‘has become more likely’

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia’s war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets.
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

