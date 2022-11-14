Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Related
visitdetroit.com
8 MILE: THE MOVIE SITES TOUR RELEASED
Detroit, MI, November 15, 2022 — The popularity of tours relating to television and movie filming locations has grown dramatically in recent years. You’ll find Breaking Bad tours in Albuquerque, Sex and the City tours in New York City, Game of Thrones tours in Dubrovnik or Belfast, and, of course, the enduring Sound of Music tours in Salzburg. Now, Detroit is on the ever-growing list of cities showcasing popular movies filmed locally with the release of 8 Mile: The Movie Sites Tour offered by City Tour Detroit.
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
wcsx.com
We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!
It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night
Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
Comedian Mike Epps to Open Comedy Club in Downtown Detroit
Detroit's former Punch Bowl Social will see new life as a comedy club. The COVID-19 pandemic was brutal for business and we, unfortunately, saw many businesses in Michigan and around the country close. That was the story for Punch Bowl Social on Broadway Street in Detroit. Now, new life will...
Netflix ‘Love Is Blind’ Casting Detroit Residents, What You Need To know
What a time to be alive. Why attempt to find the person of your dreams with no one watching? It's 2022, you can really put yourself out there and attempt to find love on a reality show - with millions of people watching. The very popular Netflix show 'Love Is...
wcsx.com
VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear
It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
Detroit News
Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police
Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families
(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
These DPD police officers abused women, kids & citizens — and kept their badges
Since 2016, at least 151 Detroit police officers have faced criminal charges, from assault and battery to drunk driving and bribery, just to name a few.
Detroit News
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location
Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run
There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels
It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
Video of Flint Traffic Signal at Street Level Has People Saying WTH?
A TikTok video of a stoplight in Flint has people saying, "What the hell?" TikTok user 1furillostar posted the 8-second clip with the caption, "Only my city" as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the oftentimes quirky things you can see in the Vehicle City. The video shows a string of stoplights...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Granted $100M to Replace Lead Pipe Lines in 80K Homes
As part of DWSD’s Full Lead Service Line Replacement) program, staff begin community education outreach and contractors are excavating and replacing lead service lines in Detroit neighborhoods (2021). Photos courtesy of Detroit Water and Sewage Department. The city of Detroit is being awarded a cumulative $100 million fund to...
Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show
A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0