ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

$750,000 spent by six foreign nations at Trump hotel: report

By CHIP SOMODEVILLA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LDO9_0jAbLSkO00
The Trump International Hotel in Washington /GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images via AFP

The governments of six countries spent more than $750,000 at the Washington hotel owned by former president Donald Trump while trying to influence his administration in 2017 and 2018, according to a congressional committee report released on Monday.

The spending -- by officials from China, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates -- was outlined in a report by the House Oversight Committee, which obtained documents from Mazars USA, Trump's former accounting firm.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York who chairs the committee, said the documents reveal that during the time the officials stayed at the Trump-owned hotel, "they were seeking to influence American foreign policy."

The documents, Maloney added, "sharply call into question the extent to which President Trump was guided by his personal financial interest while in office rather than the best interests of the American people."

According to the committee, a total of $259,724 was spent at the Trump hotel in September 2017 by then-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and his entourage.

Razak stayed in the hotel's presidential suite for $10,000 per night, the committee said, spending $44,562 over three days and another $1,500 on a personal trainer.

Razak and members of his family were under investigation by the Department of Justice at the time for looting a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, the committee said.

It said that officials from Saudi Arabia and the UAE also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at the Trump Hotel in 2017 and 2018, while the governments of Turkey and China spent lesser amounts.

In a statement to The New York Times, Trump's son Eric Trump said profit earned on the hotel stays was returned to the federal government through an annual payment to the Treasury Department.

"As a company, we went to tremendous lengths to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest," Eric Trump said. "Not due to any legal requirement, but because of the respect we have towards the office of the presidency."

The Trump Organization sold the Trump International Hotel in Washington to an investor group in May 2022 for a reported $375 million.

In January last year, the Supreme Court shut down lawsuits claiming that Trump violated constitutional bars against a president accepting income from foreign sources, saying the cases were moot since Trump had left the White House.

These cases stemmed from the so-called emoluments clause of the US Constitution, which prohibits public officials from receiving gifts, payments or titles from foreign states without permission from Congress.

Trump entrusted the management of his real estate empire to his sons after taking office in 2017, although he held onto his shares in the Trump Organization, which brought in $435 million in revenue in 2018.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
AFP

AFP

93K+
Followers
36K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy