Kalamazoo, MI

Snow headed for mid-Michigan

LANSING, MI — Winter weather advissories have been posted for mid-Michigan beginning later today through Saturday morning. Western sections of mid-Michigan can expect to see more snow fall with the heaviest amounts Thursday night through the day Friday. Blowing snow will also be an issue. Winds will be from...
LANSING, MI
Greenleaf Trust CFO honored by WMU Med School

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Chief Financial Officer for Greenleaf Trust Steve McKiddy was honored on Thursday, November 10 with the first annual Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine Philanthropy Volunteer of the Year Award at the Medical School’s donor appreciation luncheon. McKiddy is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Triple shooting suspect arrested by MSP & Portage police

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety Police Division have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting that occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 back in August. Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers of Kalamazoo for...
PORTAGE, MI
Jackson and Hillsdale County students set to return to class Thursday

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – The Jackson County Intermediate School District announced that students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will return to classes on Thursday, weather permitting, as progress has been made restoring access to essential computer systems and network resources following a weekend ransomware attack. According to a statement...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo County man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of financial elder abuse according to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday, November 16. 39-year-old Craig Macauley of Kalamazoo pled guilty to three counts of Embezzlement from a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
South Bend man killed in Tuesday night St. Joseph County crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 74-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana died on Tuesday in a firey crash near Constantine. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports that a vehicle ran off of North River Road near Quaker Road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames at about 7:00 p.m..
SOUTH BEND, IN
Jackson, Hillsdale County school closures extend to third day

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Jackson County Intermediate School District officials are making progress on restoring computer systems that were attacked by ransomware over the weekend. Their work isn’t quite finished, so public school districts and charter schools in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will remain closed for a third straight day.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

