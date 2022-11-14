Read full article on original website
Snow headed for mid-Michigan
LANSING, MI — Winter weather advissories have been posted for mid-Michigan beginning later today through Saturday morning. Western sections of mid-Michigan can expect to see more snow fall with the heaviest amounts Thursday night through the day Friday. Blowing snow will also be an issue. Winds will be from...
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Winter Storm Warning in effect through Saturday morning across West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There are eleven west Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties, under a Winter Storm Warning through 7:00 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service says as much as a foot of snow is possible, primarily west of US-131 from Kalamazoo to just north of Grand Rapids.
Portage Road closure and I-94 ramp closures for bridge beam setting November 18 – 22
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Despite a wintry forecast for this weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation says it’ll carry on with it’s bridge beam setting plans at I-94 and Portage Road in Kalamazoo. M-DOT says Portage road will be closed at I-94 beginning 7 a.m. Friday,...
Greenleaf Trust CFO honored by WMU Med School
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Chief Financial Officer for Greenleaf Trust Steve McKiddy was honored on Thursday, November 10 with the first annual Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine Philanthropy Volunteer of the Year Award at the Medical School’s donor appreciation luncheon. McKiddy is...
Triple shooting suspect arrested by MSP & Portage police
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety Police Division have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting that occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 back in August. Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers of Kalamazoo for...
Jackson and Hillsdale County students set to return to class Thursday
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – The Jackson County Intermediate School District announced that students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will return to classes on Thursday, weather permitting, as progress has been made restoring access to essential computer systems and network resources following a weekend ransomware attack. According to a statement...
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo County man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of financial elder abuse according to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday, November 16. 39-year-old Craig Macauley of Kalamazoo pled guilty to three counts of Embezzlement from a...
South Bend man killed in Tuesday night St. Joseph County crash
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 74-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana died on Tuesday in a firey crash near Constantine. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports that a vehicle ran off of North River Road near Quaker Road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames at about 7:00 p.m..
Jackson, Hillsdale County school closures extend to third day
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Jackson County Intermediate School District officials are making progress on restoring computer systems that were attacked by ransomware over the weekend. Their work isn’t quite finished, so public school districts and charter schools in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will remain closed for a third straight day.
Motorist in Plainwell crashes into tree: Drugs and speed possible factors
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Plainwell Department of Public Safety police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning, November 15. It happened just north of downtown Plainwell near North Main Street and East First Avenue. Officers got the 9-1-1 call from a...
Man charged with drunk driving death of Mendon infant waives rights to preliminary hearing
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspected drunk driver charged in a St. Joseph County crash that killed an infant waved his rights to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The case now heads to trial according to the St. Joseph County District Court. 24-year-old Efrain Jimenez-Lopez was...
Icy road conditions believed to be cause of at least 17 vehicles crashing on Verona Road overpass
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Icy road conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor in a crash that damaged at least 17 vehicles west of Marshall on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the multiple vehicle crash which took place on the Verona Road overpass of...
Branch County prosecutors dismiss Royer murder case based on new information
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray...
