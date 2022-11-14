ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!

It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night

Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Comedian Mike Epps to Open Comedy Club in Downtown Detroit

Detroit's former Punch Bowl Social will see new life as a comedy club. The COVID-19 pandemic was brutal for business and we, unfortunately, saw many businesses in Michigan and around the country close. That was the story for Punch Bowl Social on Broadway Street in Detroit. Now, new life will...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Detroit Makes Top 10 on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List: Here’s Why

Detroit has found itself on a Top 10 list once again, and this time it's for all the right reasons. It's no secret that Detroit has gotten a bad rap for years and landed on many a list they'd care not to be on, but this year things are looking up. The Motor City has landed itself a spot on Travel Lemming's "50 Best Places to Travel" on the 2023 list. Not only did they make the online travel guide's annual list, but they also secured a spot in the top 10.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear

It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan

Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City

Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
MARINE CITY, MI
Cars 108

Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run

There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels

It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

New furniture showroom opens in downtown Birmingham

Looking to refresh your home's look? A new shop in downtown Birmingham hopes to help you do just that. Serena and Lily, a national boutique known for its higher-end home furnishings and artwork, recently opened its first store in Michigan in the southeast Oakland County community. Occupying the space formerly held by Linda Dresner — who closed her iconic shop last spring — the storefront at 299 W. Maple now sports furniture and paintings rather than clothing.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Cars 108

Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show

A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
BURTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy