The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Kum & Go is ‘kumming’ to Detroit
The chain plans to open more than 50 convenience stores in the market
wcsx.com
We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!
It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night
Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
Comedian Mike Epps to Open Comedy Club in Downtown Detroit
Detroit's former Punch Bowl Social will see new life as a comedy club. The COVID-19 pandemic was brutal for business and we, unfortunately, saw many businesses in Michigan and around the country close. That was the story for Punch Bowl Social on Broadway Street in Detroit. Now, new life will...
Netflix ‘Love Is Blind’ Casting Detroit Residents, What You Need To know
What a time to be alive. Why attempt to find the person of your dreams with no one watching? It's 2022, you can really put yourself out there and attempt to find love on a reality show - with millions of people watching. The very popular Netflix show 'Love Is...
Detroit Makes Top 10 on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List: Here’s Why
Detroit has found itself on a Top 10 list once again, and this time it's for all the right reasons. It's no secret that Detroit has gotten a bad rap for years and landed on many a list they'd care not to be on, but this year things are looking up. The Motor City has landed itself a spot on Travel Lemming's "50 Best Places to Travel" on the 2023 list. Not only did they make the online travel guide's annual list, but they also secured a spot in the top 10.
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
wcsx.com
VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear
It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
After a Detroit firefighter died on duty, prosecutors looked for someone to blame. Did they get it all wrong?
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part II)
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run
There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels
It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
Video of Flint Traffic Signal at Street Level Has People Saying WTH?
A TikTok video of a stoplight in Flint has people saying, "What the hell?" TikTok user 1furillostar posted the 8-second clip with the caption, "Only my city" as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the oftentimes quirky things you can see in the Vehicle City. The video shows a string of stoplights...
HometownLife.com
New furniture showroom opens in downtown Birmingham
Looking to refresh your home's look? A new shop in downtown Birmingham hopes to help you do just that. Serena and Lily, a national boutique known for its higher-end home furnishings and artwork, recently opened its first store in Michigan in the southeast Oakland County community. Occupying the space formerly held by Linda Dresner — who closed her iconic shop last spring — the storefront at 299 W. Maple now sports furniture and paintings rather than clothing.
Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show
A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
A ‘Castle’ in Downtown Detroit? Royal Living Awaits for $1.2 Million: Look
Ever feel you were destined to live like royalty? Feel like the royal life is calling your name? You won't have far to travel to channel your inner regal vibe. There's a castle for sale in Detroit and it's as magnificent as you imagine. The 'royal' home, on the market...
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
